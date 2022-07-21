Island Style Weddings owner and founder Mary Bartolucci hadn’t even officially launched the contest she was holding to sell her business when the perfect submission hit her inbox.
After previous attempts to sell the business were thwarted by the 2017 hurricanes, then by the pandemic, a friend had suggested the idea of a contest to generate interest in a buyer.
Bartolucci announced on social media that details were coming soon on the contest to select the next owner of Island Style Weddings.
She was waiting to connect with her attorney to verify the legalities of the competition when she received an early submission. As it turned out, she wouldn’t need to consider anyone else.
“I thought, ‘Why am I trying to do a contest when this person seems perfect?’” said Bartolucci of Tara Hildabrand’s contest submission. “I asked her if she’d consider just buying the business.”
Hildabrand, the new owner of Island Style Weddings, said she’d inquired earlier in 2019, “but we weren’t in a position to move to the Virgin Islands full time.
“When Mary posted a contest for proposals to buy the business, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s my time’ because we had just bought a house in Hull Bay,” she said.
Originally from Texas, Hildabrand previously worked in education, but she has experience with event planning.
She and her husband, well-known Dallas radio personality Dan O’Malley, first came to the V.I. seven years ago for a friend’s wedding.
“The first full day, we came to St. John and hiked to Salomon, and my husband and I just fell in love with the island that day,” said Hildabrand.
The purchase of their Hull Bay home and her husband’s ability to broadcast remotely made the timing perfect for Hildabrand to become the new owner of Island Style Weddings.
“The stars aligned,” Bartolucci said.
“Everything happens for a reason,” added Hildabrand.
The duo worked together recently, with Bartolucci showing Hildabrand the ropes in preparation for Bartolucci’s last wedding on June 25.
Operation of the business is expected to be seamless during the transition. Hildabrand already has 13 weddings on her plate once Bartolucci steps down.
“It’s been nice having Mary as the mentor, showing me her way of doing things,” said Hildabrand.
With 20 years under her belt, Bartolucci reflected on the path that led to her founding her own wedding planning business.
“After 17 years in the hotel world working in sales and marketing, I just became so disenchanted with the hotel world,” she said. “My plan was just to do officiating, but I’d been planning events and conventions for years in hotels, so it just evolved and here we are, 20 years later.”
Bartolucci said she plans to continue to work, but will move to a not yet specified non-management position, before she fully retires. She’ll also work for Hildabrand as an officiant.
Though she’s ready to move on, Bartolucci said she’s grateful for the connections she’s made with couples and their families over the years.
“One of the first couples I married is coming down in October to renew their vows, and that’s Tara’s first contract,” said Bartolucci. “The beauty of this job is meeting people and getting to know them, then eventually getting to know their kids. I just did a wedding recently that was the third wedding I did for that family. It’s so sweet, and it’s been a real pleasure.”
One of Bartolucci’s last moves as a wedding planner was a poignant one — she officiated for Hildabrand and her husband’s vow renewal in honor of their 10-year anniversary.
“It’s symbolic for my husband and I, but also for the business,” said Hildabrand.