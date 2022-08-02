The territory is still fighting COVID-19 infections while facing new threats in the form of massive amounts of sargassum and the global spread of the monkeypox virus, which has not yet been detected in the Virgin Islands, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said during Monday’s weekly press conference.
Dr. Tai Hunte-Ceasar, medical director for the V.I. Health Department, said the BA4 and BA5 COVID-19 variants are present in the territory.
The seven-day positivity rate is 11.32%, and there are currently 207 active COVID-19 cases. Two patients are hospitalized at Luis Hospital on St. Croix, and six at Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas. None are on ventilators, Hunte-Ceasar said.
Meanwhile the World Health Organization has declared the monkeypox outbreak a global emergency, and the Centers for Disease Control has reported 22,485 global cases as of July 29, “of which the majority are in countries that have not historically reported monkeypox,” Hunte-Ceasar.
She repeated much of what Health Commissioner Justa Encanacion said in a prior update on monkeypox, pointing to 14 cases in nearby Puerto Rico and that the V.I. currently has 100 doses of vaccine and antiviral treatment.
V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Director Daryl Jaschen, present at the briefing, said Bryan declared a state of emergency due to sargassum seaweed causing reduced water production levels at the V.I. Water and Power Authority’s Richmond plant on St. Croix.
“This is a brand new threat,” and they are “at the capacity for the water intake right now,” Jaschen said.
Bryan said he requested a federal emergency declaration territory-wide that would provide funds to remove sargassum from the shorelines on all three islands, but the declaration was only made for the water production system “because that’s the most crucial.”
Dubbed “Operation Safe Water,” FEMA has deployed an incident management team “to assess the situation and provide recommended actions,” and Department of Planning and Natural Resources Director Jean-Pierre Oriol is serving as incident commander, Jaschen said.
FEMA, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Coast Guard, and the Environmental Protection Agency participated in a tour and discussion Thursday on how to deal with the influx of sargassum and the “contamination” from decomposing sargassum, Jaschen said.
As of 7:50 p.m. Sunday night, the Richmond plant’s water storage was at 10.38 million gallons, “which is approximately 47.19% of storage capacity,” Jaschen said.
The Seven Seas water desalination facility has a current output of 3.55 million gallons per day, “which is reduced from their capacity of 3.7 million gallons per day,” Jaschen said.
Current storage represents a 2.9-day water supply, “so we’re still at a concerning point,” Jaschen said.
The current demand is 3.55 million gallons, “which means we’re consuming about as much as we can produce right now, so we’re very concerned about that,” he added.
Bryan also discussed a planned demolition of the Charles Harwood Memorial Complex, noting it will happen in 60-90 days, and plans for the rebuild are on the Health Department website.
FEMA has also agreed to pay for full replacement of Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas, “which means essentially we will get a new hospital,” Bryan said.
The Governor’s Office, he said, paid $1 million toward a new nonprofit dialysis center in Sunny Isles on St. Croix, and they are looking for an additional $1 million in donations and funding from private companies.
He added that the Legislature is working to pass a bill to address “the management of mental illness and drug addiction,” and the government intends to put additional American Rescue Plan Act funding towards that initiative.
But that money cannot be used for one of the most crucial needs — an inpatient mental health facility capable of treating Virgin Islanders here in the territory.
“ He said he instructed the Health Department to expedite repairs at the Schulterbrandt facility on St. Thomas, which would provide additional beds. The facility is an inpatient care center that has long been filled with mostly elderly patients.
“When incomes to services I don’t think we have a lot to worry about because we have a good supply of money to support that. COVID has made available money for mental health because of the stress that people have been under for the last two years,” Bryan said, but “we still need infrastructure money to build a facility.”
Bryan said he and Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach will be traveling to the British Virgin Islands for their first meeting with Premier Natalio Wheatley.
Wheatley replaced former Premier Andrew Fahie, who is currently in Miami awaiting trial on federal cocaine trafficking charges.
Bryan said they will be discussing a number of issues, including the territory’s intention to put new restrictions on BVI charter captains operating in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
“If they’re not registered here to do business, legally they’e not supposed to be picking up passengers from out of our waters,” Bryan said.