The territory is still fighting COVID-19 infections while facing new threats in the form of massive amounts of sargassum and the global spread of the monkeypox virus, which has not yet been detected in the Virgin Islands, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said during Monday’s weekly press conference.

Dr. Tai Hunte-Ceasar, medical director for the V.I. Health Department, said the BA4 and BA5 COVID-19 variants are present in the territory.

