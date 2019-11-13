A Family Health and Wellness Expo will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Friday at the D.C. Canegata Ballpark recreation center on St. Croix.
The goal of the government-sponsored expo is to increase awareness about how residents can improve their health and wellness by encouraging the balance of physical activity, nutrition and mental well-being; engaging individuals in activities that expand their knowledge and skills and increase self-awareness; and increasing social consciousness and fostering a sense of community throughout the territory, according to a press release.
