Dionne Wells-Hedrington has come a long way since her education career began in 1993, when she started off teaching life science to Julius E. Sprauve School ninth-graders.

She has since earned a doctoral degree, and earlier this month was tapped by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. to head the Education Department as commissioner-nominee. Throughout her various roles with the department , Wells-Hedrington said her “humble upbringing” has allowed her to fully appreciate the role she’s played in shaping the lives of the territory’s children.