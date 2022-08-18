Dionne Wells-Hedrington has come a long way since her education career began in 1993, when she started off teaching life science to Julius E. Sprauve School ninth-graders.
She has since earned a doctoral degree, and earlier this month was tapped by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. to head the Education Department as commissioner-nominee. Throughout her various roles with the department , Wells-Hedrington said her “humble upbringing” has allowed her to fully appreciate the role she’s played in shaping the lives of the territory’s children.
A proud product of public education, Coral Bay native Wells-Hedrington attended the Guy H. Benjamin Elementary School and the Julius E. Sprauve School before graduating from the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School in 1989. She set off to pursue a career in medicine and earned a bachelors of science degree, graduating cum laude from Alabama’s Tuskegee University. During her final year at Tuskegee, Wells-Hedrington experienced an unexplainable shift and decided she would follow in the footsteps of her mother, educator Yvonne Wells.
“In my last year of college, something changed,” said Wells-Hedrington. “I can’t pinpoint what it was but my whole perspective changed and I said to my parents, ‘I want to come home and I’m going to work. I think I’m going to teach.’ So, after getting in the trenches and just loving the children and the experience, I stuck with it. That was where I was supposed to be.”
During her eighth year of teaching, Wells-Hedrington decided to further her education, and she earned a master’s degree in supervision and instruction from the University of the Virgin Islands in 2003. That same year, she was appointed assistant principal at Julius E. Sprauve. After serving a few years at the school where her education career began, Wells-Hedrington got word that she was to transition to the role of principal at her own former elementary school, Guy Benjamin, in Coral Bay. Despite an initial reluctance to this homecoming, Wells-Hedrington said she grew to love her new role.
“While I love my own school in my community, I was a bit taken aback because I’d gotten so used to being at Sprauve School and I’d spent my summer preparing all the activities I wanted to do with my students and my teachers,” she said. “So, I went a bit reluctantly at first, but I ended up growing to love Guy Benjamin School. It taught me the value of unity, of working in collaborative environments, and of working with teachers who really care.”
With the 2014 closure of Guy Benjamin School, Wells-Hedrington returned to Julius Sprauve as the principal of the island’s only public school. She spent a couple years there before getting word that she was needed in yet another new role.
“I was called to be the interim superintendent in the St. Thomas-St. John District under then-commissioner Donna Frett-Gregory,” said Wells-Hedrington. “Again, I was a bit reluctant because I had just come back to Sprauve School and I had many ideas of things I wanted to do for the St. John community. But I took the challenge and I enjoyed it.”
Wells-Hedrington remained as the district’s deputy superintendent until 2016 before transitioning yet again to fill the chief operations officer role at the Education Department.
“This was a huge shift in my trajectory, going from the teaching and learning side to now leading the charge in repairs and maintenance and negotiating with federal partners to receive much-needed funding to repair and replace our facilities,” she said. “Again, I accepted the challenge and I grew to love that position. It really opened my eyes and gave me a holistic approach to the way the Department of Education should function.”
Wells-Hedrington’s recent nomination by to fill the Education commissioner role comes at a pivotal time for the department. From staffing shortages to student achievement gaps due to the COVID-19 pandemic to ongoing school repairs and renovations following the 2017 hurricane season, Wells-Hedrington is sure to face many challenges as the education commissioner. The longtime educator said she’s prioritized “three Rs” to guide her going forward.
“There are three things I have engraved in my mind as I take the helm — reforming public education, rebuilding public education, and rebranding public education,” she said . “I need to build back the community’s trust in the public education system. Everything I’m going to do moving forward would be a line to those three Rs.”
From life science teacher to education department commissioner-nominee, Wells-Hedrington reflected on her Love City upbringing and how it’s shaped the person she’s become.
“My mom was an educator and when I began to teach, the first thing my mom told me was that every child deserves an opportunity,” she said. “I think those words of advice, and just growing up in a small community, helped me to value who I am and the impact that I have on the lives of children. My career has always been about putting children first. They are our clients and every decision we make impacts the lives of these children and the future of our community.”
The commissioner-nominee said she’s received many well wishes from former students as she rises to her new role.
Wells-Hedrington acknowledged it’s time to change the long commute St. John high school students have to make daily to St. Thomas. It’s a commute she once made herself, rising at 4:30 a.m. to travel from Coral Bay to catch the ferry to school.
“The new school initiative is very near and dear to my heart,” Wells-Hedrington said of the decades-long effort to build a public high school on St. John.
“This is the first time I can say with confidence that that school will be built on St. John, and students will be afforded the opportunity to continue their public education on the island of St. John. It’s a big deal for me personally and it’s time for change.”
This dedication to improving public education for St. John students is part of a duty Wells-Hedrington said she feels to give back to the community that shaped her.
“I’m public school proud and I’m a proud Virgin Islander, so if I’m going to further opportunities for children, it’s going to be my children right here in the territory,” she said. “Although I’ve had thoughts of expanding my horizons, I’m doing what I have to do here in the territory to ensure public education is a viable choice for the community. We have a responsibility to give back to the community that helped mold us into who we are.”