A statement from West Indies Petroleum Limited left local and federal officials astonished Wednesday, after the company claimed it has no ownership interest in Limetree Bay refinery on St. Croix, despite having won the bankruptcy auction in December.
The Jamaica-based company, in a four-paragraph statement emailed from the gmail account “Communication Express” just before 8 a.m. Wednesday stated, “West Indies Petroleum Limited (WIPL) wishes to clarify that contrary to media reports it is not a stakeholder in the Limetree Bay Refinery in St. Croix in the US Virgin Islands and was not the entity which purchased the refinery.”
Meanwhile an official with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, with jurisdiction over the refinery, told The Daily News it is consulting with the U.S. Justice Department on the matter.
WIPL’s press release on Wednesday contradicts its earlier statements, publicly celebrating its success in the Dec. 21 bankruptcy auction, and pledging to expand operations.
The company, anticipating commotion over its announcement, said Wednesday that court proceedings prevented the clearing up of its ownership status until now.
“Although an initial participant in the early bidding process, due to legal factors WIPL elected not to further pursue the initiative. Those factors also constrained WIPL from commenting sooner about the inaccurate reports in the media,” according to the statement.“The sale of the Limetree Bay Refinery was successfully closed earlier this year by Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation which is a consortium of United States and Caribbean based investors.”
Spokespeople for WIPL did not respond to questions from The Daily News Wednesday, and representatives of Port Hamilton Refining could not be reached for comment. Limetree Bay Energy also did not respond to a request for comment.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., who in April publicly urged federal officials to allow the refinery to restart operations , did not issue a response to the WIPL statement. His spokesman, Richard Motta Jr., did not return messages left for comment.
The only public official to issue a statement on the matter was Sen. Kurt Vialet, who said the announcement from WIPL left him “baffled and confused.”
“According to many reputable local and national media sources, WIPL won the Limetree Bay Refinery with its $62 million bid in December of 2021,” Vialet wrote. “At the time, the firm made a commitment to be environmentally responsible in its operation of the facility. The entire deal was completed on January 24, 2022 and WIPL was deemed ‘the new owner.’”
Vialet said the situation must be investigated, and listed questions he said need to be addressed, since “Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation, or PHRT was not an original bidder, but is now considered the new owner.”
Vialet called on the Bryan administration to “immediately” find answers to the specific questions, including which entity was awarded the refinery in the bankruptcy proceedings; which entity has environmental liability with the EPA; “disclosure of owners, partners, and investors of PHRT”; and whether the company has the financial resources to restart and maintain the refinery.
The senator, who is also a declared candidate for governor, also questioned whether the withdrawal of WIPL might “create a legal issue,” and added that, “The Government of the Virgin Islands must protect its environmental and economic interest.”
The refinery had previously shut down in 2012 after years of economic troubles were compounded by violations of the Clean Air Act. The brief but disastrous restart in February 2021 resulted in several environmental contamination incidents that left at least 1,200 nearby homes coated in oil particles and the layoff of hundreds of refinery employees and contractors.
The EPA issued an emergency shutdown order on May 14, 2021, requiring Limetree to cease refinery operations after the repeated flares and oil sprays contaminated drinking water and crops.
The U.S. Justice Department filed a complaint on behalf of the EPA in July 2021, saying that Limetree Bay refinery officials publicly minimized serious accidents and chemical releases that endangered St. Croix residents’ health as early as December, two months before the refinery officially restarted operations.
Limetree Bay subsequently declared bankruptcy, and a group of investors under the name St. Croix Energy won the refinery at auction with a bid of $20 million cash, plus fees under a transitional services agreement with the debtor.
But, at Limetree’s request, Judge David Jones, of the U.S. District Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, reopened the auction to allow a new $30 million cash bid from WIPL, which grew to $62 million by the close of the December auction.
St. Croix Energy was identified as the back-up bidder, according to a filing by Limetree Bay refinery attorney Elizabeth Green.
Gregg Galardi, the attorney for St. Croix Energy could not be reached for comment.
In March, the EPA publicly warned that the refinery’s new owners, identified as both West Indies Petroleum and Port Hamilton Refining, that they may need to obtain a new “Prevention of Significant Deterioration” permit, and recommended that they not restart operations until a final determination is made.
On Wednesday, EPA spokesman Elias Rodriguez provided a brief statement after WIPL denied ownership of the refinery, saying only that, “EPA is consulting the U.S. Department of Justice on this matter.”
An EPA website created to provide information about environmental oversight of the refinery still identified West Indies Petroleum and Port Hamilton refining as the refinery’s new owners as of Wednesday night.
According to Jamaican news outlets, current and former directors of Jamaica-based West Indies Petroleum Limited — which denied ownership of Limetree Bay Refinery on St. Croix Wednesday — have been sparring in court.
Wednesday’s statement lists five current directors, Gordon Shirley, Tarik Felix, Gerald Chambers, Amanda Levien, and Eric Evans.
Two former directors, Courtney Wilkinson and John Levy, “have been prohibited from, over a three-year period, executing similar business activities to WIPL and its subsidiary Island Lubes Distributors Limited in a Supreme Court judgement which underscores principles governing what is considered fair competition by current or former members or associates of a commercial entity,” according to an article published on Oct. 11 by the Jamaica Observer, the island’s largest newspaper.
The companies “were formed after a falling out between Wilkinson and John Levy with the top brass of West Indies Petroleum which led to both men being removed as directors,” according to the article.
On Feb. 11, another newspaper, the Jamaica Gleaner, reported that Wilkinson and Levy were arrested for crimes allegedly related to the falling out with the other WIPL directors.
The men were charged with “unauthorized access to computer program or data, conspiracy to gain unauthorized access, conspiracy to access with intent to commit or facilitate the commission of an offence, and conspiracy to unauthorized modification of computer program or data,” according to the article.
The report also stated that, “Allegations are that the businessmen – who were at the time directors of WIPL – gained unauthorized access to the emails of the company’s chief executive officer and three other senior WIP staff members in February of last year.”
Wilkinson, 57, who owns Alcor Windows and Doors, and Levy, 59, who owns Ecomarine Limited, were released after posting “400,000 station bail,” according to the report.