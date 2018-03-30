The following will be closed today for Good Friday:
- Public schools are closed today.
- Government offices are closed today.
- V.I. Superior and V.I. Supreme courts are closed today.
- District Court is open today.
- Water and Power Authority is closed today.
- Waste Management Authority offices are closed today and Monday. The St. Croix transfer station and the Peter’s Rest waste center are closed today; the Bovoni Landfill on St. Thomas is open until noon today; the Mandahl waste center on St. Thomas is open until noon today; and the Susannaberg transfer station on St. John is open until noon today.
- The University of the Virgin Islands is open today.
- Viya’s Customer Experience Centers throughout the territory are closed today.
- The Daily News offices are closed today. The paper will be distributed on its normal schedule.
