Banks, Viya, schools, government offices, The Daily News business office and the University of the Virgin Islands are among the offices and businesses closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Day.
The Daily News will be distributed on its regular schedule.
• VITRAN will not have regular bus service, but said that its American with Disabilities Act Paratransit bus service will be available for certified passengers as scheduled.
• Viya, in a released statement, encouraged customers to conduct transactions, at their convenience, using its online Customer Care and payment portal: www.viya.vi, or call 340-774-2729, 24 hours a day.
• Oriental, which also released a statement about being closed on Monday, said customers can access accounts online. Mobile banking customers will be able to deposit checks using their smartphone cameras, verify balances and transactions, make payments and transfers, and send money to other people, the release stated.
• FirstBank also announced that its branches will remain closed, but that customers can always manage their accounts 24/7 through Digital Banking https://bit.ly/3y3moy8 or through ATM https://bit.ly/3lFHuNV.
Banks, offices and businesses will resume normal hours Tuesday.