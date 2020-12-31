• Public, private and parochial schools in the territory are closed for the holidays and will reopen in January.
• V.I. Superior Court, V.I. Supreme Court, and District Court are closed today and Friday and will reopen Monday.
• Banks are closed Friday.
• Government offices are closed today and Friday.
• The V.I. Legislature is open for constituent meetings and office work today, and will be closed Friday.
• The V.I. Water and Power Authority is closed today and Friday.
• Viya’s offices are closed Friday, and the St. Croix and St. John offices will remain closed Saturday. St. Thomas offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Monday. St. Croix offices are closed Monday, and St. John offices are open Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Normal business hours will resume territorywide Tuesday. Customers who wish to conduct transactions during the St. Croix business closure on Thursday and Saturday are advised that customer support is available electronically, via the online customer care and payment portal (www.viya.vi), or via phone by contacting 340-777-8492.
• The V.I. Waste Management Authority’s administrative offices will be closed Friday. The Bovoni Landfill and Mandahl Convenience Center on St. Thomas, the Susannaberg Transfer Station on St. John and the St. Croix Transfer Station and Peter’s Rest Convenience Center are closed Friday.
• All post offices will be closed Friday.
• The Daily News business offices on St. Thomas and St. Croix will be open today, closed on New Year’s Day and will reopen with regular hours Monday.
The newspaper does not publish on New Year’s Day and will resume its regular publishing schedule Saturday.
— Daily News Staff