Government employees will enjoy a five-day weekend with all offices and public schools closed beginning Thursday through Monday in observance of Holy Thursday, Good Friday and so-called Easter Monday.
V.I. Superior and V.I. Supreme courts are closed Thursday and Friday.
District Court, banks and the University of the Virgin Islands are all closed on Good Friday, and residents should check restaurants and grocery stores for operation hours on that day.
The Waste Management Authority offices are closed from Thursday through Monday.
The Bovoni Landfill on St. Thomas is open daily from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Mandahl Convenience Center is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday through Monday and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday.
The Susannaberg Transfer Station on St. John is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday and Monday
The Anguilla Landfill on St. Croix is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Monday and from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The Peter’s Rest Convenience Center is open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, closed Friday, open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on a Monday.
“Additionally, due to the Good Friday holiday, St. Croix residents residing in estates Herman Hill, Catherine’s Rest, Peter’s Rest, Cane Garden, Rosegate, Humbug, Veteran’s Land and Tamarind are advised that the regular Friday pickup will be changed to Thursday, April 6, 2023, in observance of Good Friday,” according to Waste Management.
The Daily News offices on St. Thomas and St. Croix will be closed on Friday in observance of Good Friday. The paper will be distributed on its normal schedule.
