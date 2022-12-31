Banks, schools and V.I. government offices will close on Monday with New Year’s Eve, referred to as Old Year’s Night in the Virgin Islands, falling on Saturday and the New Year falling on Sunday. Normal operations are set to resume on Tuesday.
Closed — Viya, Banks, V.I. government offices, University of the Virgin Islands.
In addition to being closed on Monday, Oriental Bank announced that it will also be closed on Friday in observance of Three Kings Day.
Viya announced meanwhile that its customer service centers will have new hours beginning Tuesday. The centers will open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays in the St. Croix and St. Thomas-St. John districts. On St. John the hours will be from 8:30 to 3:30 p.m. weekdays.