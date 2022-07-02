Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach called on Virgin Islanders to continue to “hold fast to the revolutionaries, heroes, and sheroes whose efforts for liberation offer hope and are a part of our unique history,” ahead of the 174th commemoration of 1848 slave revolt known as Emancipation.
“On this day, we celebrate the bravery, courage, and strength of our ancestors who rose up out of bondage to demand their freedom,” Roach said in statement on Friday, adding that his gratitude is bestowed on ancestors “who paved the way for the liberties that we enjoy today, even though we continue to face acts of injustice and issues that impact our well-being as a society.”
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. meanwhile issued proclamations for this month in honor of the late Gov. Juan F. Luis, French Heritage Week and Bastille Day, and National Sports, Parks and Recreation Month.
Government House in a statement noted that Bryan designated July 10-16 as French Heritage Week, and July 14 as Bastille Day, “which marks the anniversary of overthrow of the Bastille prison on July 14, 1789 and was a major event of the French Revolution.”
“St. Thomas is home to many French Caribbean people, and their descendants, who immigrated to the former Danish West Indies during the late 1800s through the 1960s, and people celebrate Bastille Day in the U.S. Virgin Islands with proud enthusiasm, primarily on St. Thomas,” Bryan said.
Luis, whose birthday is on July 10, was the territory’s longest-serving governor, from 1978-1987.
“The dignity and stature of the people of the United States Virgin Islands were immensely enhanced by Governor Juan Francisco Luis through his political service,” Bryan said in the proclamation.
Bryan also proclaimed July as National Sports, Parks and Recreation Month, designating July 16 as Parks and Recreation Professionals Day.
The governor, in the statement, also noted that Virgin Islanders will celebrate liberation and freedom through the recognition of two sovereign holidays — the national holiday on July 4, which commemorates the ratification of the Declaration of Independence by the Second Continental Congress in 1776, and the local holiday, V.I. Emancipation Day, on July 3.
What’s closed
In addition to the University of the Virgin Islands and all government offices, the following are closed Monday:
• U.S. post offices, UPS, FedX
• National parks including Buck Island, St. Croix
• Viya, Oriental Bank, FirstBank, Bank of St. Croix, and Banco Popular
• The Daily News business office will close on Monday, but the newspaper will publish as usual.
The V.I. Waste Management Authority’s administrative offices on St. Thomas and St. Croix will be closed, but landfills and convenience centers will operate with limited hours.
• 7 a.m. to noon – St. Croix Anguilla Landfill
• 6 a.m. to noon – St. Thomas Bovoni Landfill
• 7 a.m. to noon – St. John Susannaberg Transfer Station
• 6 a.m. to noon – Peter’s Rest Convenience Center, STX
• 6 a.m. to no one – Mandahl Convenience Center, STT