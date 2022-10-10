TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands Premier Natalio Wheatley said that his administration is not continuing a practice for granting contracts that was denounced in the Commission of Inquiry Report that probed widespread corruption in government leadership.
The comment is in response to what he cited as a “misunderstanding” by Gov. John Rankin of the procurement/contract process, which led the latter to note in a quarterly report about implementing COI recommendations to the UK, that the local government was still issuing “tender waivers” or work proposal requests with ”insufficient justification.”
Rankin’s comments in the quarterly report were the first made publicly since the April 29 release of the COI, a more than 900-page report that detailed widespread corruption in various government agencies.
The first quarter report, issued on Oct. 5, covered implementation — from June to September — of the COI’s recommendations and forwarded to the United Kingdom’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office.
Wheatley, at a press briefing Friday, said there are three main procurement options available relative to issuing contracts, including an open request or tender, a restricted tender or a single-source procurement. Single-source procurement, he noted, occurs when the government gets products and or services from only one supplier, even if there are other options.
Rankin, he said, “incorrectly” conflated “tender waivers” with “single-source procurement” when he noted that he was disappointed with the process.
According to Wheatley, the “single-source procurement” is not the equivalent of a “tender waiver” and that waivers typically apply to contracts valued under $100,000.
Current law “clearly defines the instances where it is not necessary to go through an open tender,” he said. “For example, contracts for emergencies or contracts for national security matters do not have to go through open tendering.”
He added that in previous years “tender waivers were being done for any type of circumstances. Ministers and Cabinet had unlimited discretion as it pertains to waving the tender process. That’s no longer the case.”
Wheatley also disagreed with the Rankin’s claim that there was “resistance” encountered with broadening the Constitutional Review Commission membership and was unsure why this caused concern. At least one member suggested by Rankin was rejected, although others nominated to the commission were accepted.
Wheatley addressed the rejection at the time, saying the individual was not someone residents wanted. He said that he and others in government had a duty to “express the concerns” of their constituents about the makeup of the Constitutional Review Commission.”
“This is the Constitution that will govern the lives of Virgin Islanders and they must have a voice in the process through their representatives,” Wheatley said. “Despite the voicing of the people’s concern, which has been described unfortunately as ‘resistance’ the commission was approved in Cabinet and the House of Assembly with broad and strong representation of the society.”
The premier added that since Rankin’s report was released last week that he had the opportunity to engage with Rankin to “properly understand the source of concerns.”
“After a thorough discussion, I believe there is a genuine misunderstanding on the particular issues which we unfortunately did not have an opportunity to clarify before the publication of the governor’s report,” Wheatley said.
Rankin, in a statement about the report, said that he was both pleased and disappointed on how the implementation of recommendations were coming along and that he worked well with Wheatley’s unity government. The latter was established after the House of Assembly took a no-confidence vote against then BVI Premier Andrew Fahie, following his arrest in Miami on drugs and conspiracy charges.
Rankin nominated Wheatley to replace Fahie.
Rankin’s office, when reached for comment, said that he will not make any statements until he has received feedback from UK minsters on the report, and will hold a press conference then.