TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands Premier Natalio Wheatley said that his administration is not continuing a practice for granting contracts that was denounced in the Commission of Inquiry Report that probed widespread corruption in government leadership.

The comment is in response to what he cited as a “misunderstanding” by Gov. John Rankin of the procurement/contract process, which led the latter to note in a quarterly report about implementing COI recommendations to the UK, that the local government was still issuing “tender waivers” or work proposal requests with ”insufficient justification.”