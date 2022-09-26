TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands Premier Natalio Wheatley acknowledged there is a need for the Constitutional Review Commission to look at clearly defining the role of at-large representatives given the territory’s “mixed-system” of governing.

“I think this Constitutional Review Commission would be a good opportunity to review that particular system,” Wheatley said. “But I do think based on what has happened over successive governments, it’s important to be able to have a review of that system and the specific effectiveness of the system.”