TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands Premier Natalio Wheatley acknowledged there is a need for the Constitutional Review Commission to look at clearly defining the role of at-large representatives given the territory’s “mixed-system” of governing.
“I think this Constitutional Review Commission would be a good opportunity to review that particular system,” Wheatley said. “But I do think based on what has happened over successive governments, it’s important to be able to have a review of that system and the specific effectiveness of the system.”
His comments came at a Friday press briefing on wide-ranging topics that also addressed substandard roads that residents have taken to social media to complain about.
Since 1995, the BVI government has governed under a “mixed system” with four at-large members in addition to the nine district representatives, with no review or assessment of its effectiveness in serving residents. Prior to 1995, the BVI’s Legislative Council, now the House of Assembly, was made up solely of nine district representatives. It is now at 13-member body under the mixed system.
In addition to the district representatives four others are elected as at-large representatives. Some are later appointed to specific posts like Junior Minister of Trade and Economic Development Shereen Flax-Charles, of Virgin Gorda, in the House of Assembly. Flax-Charles has said that the roles of at-large legislators should be better defined — not because she personally wants more power as some have noted — but as “a way to be more effective and help the country to move forward in a positive manner.”
“This must be written into the Constitution or it will continue to be a challenge,” she said. “Being told you work at the ‘pleasure of the premier’ cannot continue to be the norm. If a premier wants to sideline a junior minister it is easily done and has happened in the past.”
She added that “without written policy, documentation, legislation, written into the Constitution, et cetera” the territory will not make the progress that is necessary and “persons in authority will continue to do as they like.”
Wheatley, when asked, told The Daily News that in light of reforms currently taking place now is a good time as any for the Constitutional Commission to review the system. Since May, the territory has been implementing changes government-wide as has been recommended in a Commission of Inquiry Report following a 15-month investigation into widespread fraud within BVI leadership.
According to Flax-Charles “the seeds of corruption are sown when there is no written documentation.
“People in some of the top positions are able to make up the rules as they go along throughout the system,” she said, adding “we have to fix every department, ministry, statutory board to include standard operating procedures, policies and regulations in writing for all to follow.”
Flax-Charles said that junior ministers can be very effective if given the opportunity and can assist the ministers — especially the premier.
“I must say our present premier is receptive to having the junior ministers play a more active role and we are seeing a difference,” she said of Wheatley, whose predecessor was Andrew Fahie, who is currently embroiled in a legal battle in Miami, Fla., related to charges of conspiring to launder money and import cocaine into the United States.
According to Flax-Charles, despite’s Wheatley’s good start, “the roles must be defined and documented so there is no dispute as to what a junior minister can do and not have them sidelined by an insecure person in the premier’s position.”
Wheatley said the BVI is the only place other than the United States where a mixed system exists.
“But this is a very unique situation in the Westminster model and I think it’s important to see how it’s going, how it’s working,” Wheatley said.
During Friday’s briefing, Wheatley also addressed the territory’s deteriorating roads, particularly the area from the H. Lavity Stoutt Community College to the Terrence B. Lettsome Airport on Beef Island.
When asked about residents taking to social media to complain about the deteriorating road conditions, Wheatley said he too was “displeased.”
He explained that a broken pipe under the roadway is causing problems at Major Bay, an area near the primary school named in honor of his grandfather, the late Willard Wheatley, who twice served as chief minister, the precursor to the premier position.
He also mentioned concerns with sewer lines and manholes in East End and Fat Hogs Bay.
“I haven’t been completely pleased with how the work is done there and in terms of the state of the roads and how they’re conducting the work,” Wheatley said of District Seven, which he represents in the House of Assembly. “I would like to see some improvement there.”
Wheatley said he plans to discuss with the team doing the work in the area “and just to say, in the eastern end, I, too, am very displeased with the state of the roads there, completely unacceptable in my view and I plan to solve it. I plan to get it fixed and that’s something you can hold me to.”
Wheatley also said when asked that brush cutting will be done more frequently around the island and not only around the holiday season. He said without preempting plans, this will be done in Cabinet “but the concept is, that Public Works will be hiring “temporary workers and we’ll do bush cutting more frequently throughout the year and a number of persons will be hired through the Public Works Department to facilitate that.”