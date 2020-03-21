Several businesses, including The Fruit Bowl, Doctor’s Choice Pharmacy, Breads and Cakes Bakery, Marianne and Payless Shoes, are expected to reopen today at Wheatley Center on St. Thomas. The stores have been closed since a blaze spread through several businesses in the retail complex Wednesday.
According to V.I. Fire Service Director Daryl George, the building — which has been closed off to the public since Wednesday — was inspected by a fire marshal Friday afternoon and given the green light to reopen.
