TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands Acting Premier Natalio Wheatley condemned what he described as the “deplorable actions” of Premier Andrew Fahie during a session of the House of Assembly on Tuesday.
Wheatley, who was elevated to the position by Gov. John Rankin following reports of Fahie’s arrest in Miami on drug conspiracy and money laundering charges, reportedly also asked House Speaker Julian Willock to resign.
Willock addressed the matter on the House floor, noting he would tender his resignation but that he had also sought legal recourse. Wheatley, however, did not publicly address the matter.
On the House floor Tuesday, Wheatley said that as it was the first time members of the House of Assembly met since the “shocking news, disappointing news” of Fahie’s detention by the Drug Enforcement Administration in Miami, it was appropriate to speak to residents.
Fahie, he said, is owed the due process of the legal system, “but it’s not difficult for me and it’s not difficult for anyone to say, that the actions which are described in the affidavit, are deplorable, are disappointing, are shocking and we denounce those actions, without a shadow of a doubt.”
Opposition leader Marlon Penn and other members Mark Vantepool, Melvin “Mitch” Turnbull and Julian Fraser, had called on Wheatley over the weekend to condemn Fahie’s actions.
Willock, shortly after calling Tuesday’s session to order, announced that Wheatley had requested his resignation. He said he received a call from Wheatley at 8:05 a.m. advising him that the “majority of members” agreed that he should resign.
“I asked the Acting Premier during the telephone conversation if he was aware that I did anything wrong? He said ‘no.’ I asked him if he has any knowledge that I was implicated in any aspect of the Commission of Inquiry’s report in any way? He said ‘no’”, Willock said on the House Floor. “I asked the Acting Premier, to his knowledge, if I was under any active investigation on any matter of governance or misconduct while in office? He said ‘no’. So I was surprised with his proposal and message.”
Willock said he then asked Wheatley “to at least give me until the next day” to tender his resignation in order to clear his office and advise his family, among a to-do list.
“I have sought legal advice on this matter and I have agreed with Acting Premier to offer my resignation,” Willock said. “Both honorable members and the public will hear more on this whole matter from me.”
Willock has been a polarizing figure since his 2019 appointment as Speaker. He famously took Fourth District Representative Mark Vanterpool to court and lost. Vanterpool, who was elected to office on Feb. 25, 2019, resigned on March 5, but then had a change of heart. Willock accepted the resignation as valid, although he wasn’t appointed Speaker until March 12.
The saga lasted four months until Fahie stepped in, and Vanterpool joined the House of Assembly four months later.
Last August, Willock filed a court injunction to stop lawyers Bilal Rawat, Andrew King and Rhea Harrikissoon from participating in the Commission of Inquiry, unless and until they were admitted as BVI attorneys. Legal costs of $121,000, which were later reduced to $98,000, were incurred for his case.
In November, Fahie appointed a House Committee comprising Vanterpool as chairman, Third District Representative Julian Fraser and Natural Resources and Labor Minister Vincent Wheatley, to advise on whether Willock personally, or the House of Assembly, should incur his legal costs. The committee was given a two-month time frame that was later extended. The committee has never met nor reported back to the House of Assembly.
Fahie, 51, and BVI Port Authority Managing Director Oleanvine Maynard, 60, were arrested in a sting operation on April 28 in Miami, hours before they were to board a plane back to the BVI. Maynard’s son, Kadeem Maynard, was arrested that same day on St. Thomas. Fahie and the BVI ports director were attending the Seatrade conference in Miami when they met with what they believed to be members of the Mexican drug cartel, but in reality were meeting with an undercover DEA agent and a confidential source or “CS.” Since October, the latter had been meeting with Kadeem Maynard for information. He set up the informant with his mother, who in turn set up the CS with Fahie. Oleanvine Maynard, according to a 15-page affidavit filed by the DEA, even described Fahie during a recorded conversation with the CS as both a “little crook” and one who would not hesitate to take part in a scheme if the opportunity arose.
Both Fahie and Oleanvine Maynard are expected to make their second appearance in a Miami court today for a bail hearing. The prosecutor in the case has said he plans to request they be held without bond because they are flight risks.
Fahie, during an initial appearance in court on Friday, told the court he had hired an attorney — a former federal prosecutor who specialized in drug trafficking cases. At the time, Maynard told the court she had not yet hired an attorney.
On Monday, Fahie filed a motion claiming immunity from arrest “under international and domestic law, as the duly elected and sitting head of government of the Virgin Islands, a British Overseas Territory.”