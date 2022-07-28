British Virgin Islands Premier Natalio D. Wheatley is out of the territory on an official visit to the United Kingdom, his office announced via press release.

While in the U.K., Wheatley will hold various meetings including one with Chairman of the BVI All Party Parliamentary Group James Sunderland MP; a discussion on future cooperation with Lord Mayor of Birmingham City Council, Maureen Cornish; a Financial Services briefing with Weber Shandwick, and engagement with the BVI Diaspora in London, according to the released statement.