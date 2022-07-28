British Virgin Islands Premier Natalio D. Wheatley is out of the territory on an official visit to the United Kingdom, his office announced via press release.
While in the U.K., Wheatley will hold various meetings including one with Chairman of the BVI All Party Parliamentary Group James Sunderland MP; a discussion on future cooperation with Lord Mayor of Birmingham City Council, Maureen Cornish; a Financial Services briefing with Weber Shandwick, and engagement with the BVI Diaspora in London, according to the released statement.
The premier is also expected to attend the Commonwealth Games in support of the territory’s largest contingency to the games.
The 2022 Commonwealth Games, officially known as the XXII Commonwealth Games and commonly known as Birmingham 2022, is an international multi-sport event for members of the Commonwealth that is being held in Birmingham, England beginning today through Aug. 8.
While Wheatley is out of the territory, Deputy Premier Kye M. Rymer will serve as acting premier through Friday when Wheatley is expected to return, according to the news release.