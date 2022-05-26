TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands Premier Natalio Wheatley, hoping to avoid direct rule as recommended in the Commission of Inquiry Report, is proposing a “shared responsibility” to U.K. government.
It means that Wheatley — and the rest of the recently formed Unity Government —would run the British territory in the form of a partnership with Gov. John Rankin. The over 900-page COI Report, released publicly last month. recommended that Rankin govern the territory with an advisory council of his choosing. It was among the most drastic recommendation following a 15-month probe into fraud throughout the local government. Rankin’s predecessor, Augustus Jasper, called for the inquiry.
Since the report’s release, Wheatley has taken steps to gain the trust of both the public and UK officials, starting with asking for the resignation of top Cabinet officials and dissolving the board of the BVI Ports Authority.
Earlier this week, Wheatley called for further dissolving of local boards, members of whom were “political appointees.” Wheatley proposed that board member be recommended by the public.
During a broadcast on radio and via social media on Tuesday, Wheatley said that reform is his administration’s main priority and officials are committed to implementing the Inquiry Report recommendations and making other needed changes.
Alternatively, he told residents, his Unity Government has conceptualized how implementation would work under democratic governance in which the governor, premier, Cabinet, ministries and the House of Assembly work together to implement the recommendations. Wheatley said his government’s proposal, submitted to the United Kingdom, outlines a framework for implementation along these lines, which would divide responsibilities accordingly.
Under the plan, Rankin would be responsible for overall implementation of the Inquiry Report recommendations and a timetable in partnership with Wheatley.
“The Cabinet would be responsible for agreeing and passing policies necessary to implement reforms,” Wheatley said. “Ministries would be responsible for implementing the reform policies agreed by Cabinet and the House of Assembly would be responsible for passing all relevant legislation necessary for delivering reforms. The Government of National Unity believes that this approach would allow for the successful implementation of the COI Report recommendations under continued democratic governance. To be clear, there would be no calling of early elections and our work would primarily be dedicated to reform for the remainder of this term.”
The current legislative term ends in February 2023, and elections will need to be called within three months after the House of Assembly is dissolved.
Wheatley said officials are “fully prepared” to execute the plans and will continue ongoing constructive engagement with Rankin and United Kingdom on reform.
“I do hope an official response will be communicated as soon as possible,” he said, adding that his government “will engage the public further” on reform in the coming days to provide them with as much clarity as possible. “In the meantime, we are proceeding with some immediate reforms and changes that we believe are in the best interest of the public.”
Wheatley said since announcing dissolving the BVI Ports Authority Board, ads seeking new members have gone out. The Social Security Board and the BVI Tourist Board, with members’ terms expiring shortly, will also be dissolved.
“I want to make it clear, that these boards are not being dismantled because of any knowledge of wrongdoing by the most recent membership,” he said. “I personally know that we have members who have made strong contributions, who are people of integrity, who have sacrificed countless hours of their time and energy, but given recent events it is important for us to have a fresh start.”
Wheatley reiterated that it is “not good practice” for persons to sit on multiple statutory boards and said that these bodies should never be “unduly influenced” through the concentration of the same people sitting on several boards at the same time.
“Cabinet will very soon commission the development of a proper protocol for the appointment and dismissal of statutory board members, to ensure the process is transparent and that the criteria against which persons are selected for statutory boards is appropriate,” he said. “Once again, the announcements made today are not because anyone has been found to have done anything wrong. This is a matter of what is in the public interest.”
The government’s action on statutory boards, Wheatley said, is another step in the “right direction” as they reform government.
“I want to make it abundantly clear. reform is about making necessary changes to see a better future for our people,” Wheatley said. “It is about engendering a new culture in the way we handle the public’s business, and strengthening and improving our institutions and systems of government.”
According to Wheatley, the changes are not only due to to “what Sir Gary Hickenbottom has recommended” in the Inquiry Report “or about what the Governor and the United Kingdom want to see.”
We must admit that many of our established practices are not fit for purpose and that we must change them if we want to see better public services, better infrastructure and better economic performance. We must make changes at every level. The Government of National Unity believes change begins with us,” he said.