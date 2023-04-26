TORTOLA — Natalio Wheatley was sworn in as the British Virgin Islands Premier after marathon negotiations that saw his Virgin Islands Party gain the majority of 13 seats in the House of Assembly.
National Democratic Party’s Lorna Smith crossed the floor, following talks between the four parties that began late Monday night, to form a new government. The discussions came after Supervisor of Elections Scherrie Griffin certified the 13 members who will make up the fifth House of Assembly, which was sworn in by Gov. John Rankin at a Government House ceremony Tuesday night.
After polls closed on Monday, Wheatley’s VIP had garnered only six of the 13 seats — and did not have a majority to form the government. Progressive Virgin Islands Movement and National Democratic Party won three seats each and Progressive United won one. Smith, however, joined with the VIP and was rewarded with the position of deputy premier.
The agreement meant that Wheatley, a former deputy premier and now in his second term as a legislator, became the territory’s first premier to be appointed and later elected in BVI history — all within an 11-month span.
“I’m humbled and honored to once again become premier of the Virgin Islands,” Wheatley said, while thanking his ministerial colleagues. “I’m very pleased that we will be ably assisted in these endeavors, by the Honorable Lorna Smith, OBE.”
Smith is no stranger to politics. She is the wife of former Premier Orlando Smith. She made history twice on Monday as the first spouse of a former leader to be elected to office after receiving 3,578 votes, the second highest of the at-large candidates.
“While on the campaign trail, I have consistently said that I’m willing to work with whichever party the people of the BVI selects, in the best interest of this territory,” Smith said in a statement. “I remain grateful to the people for the faith they have placed in me and I will uphold my promise to you, now and throughout my tenure.”
Smith said that through the early hours of Tuesday, she had been in conversation with the different parties to reach an agreement and was invited to form an alliance with the VIP.
“Today, I have decided that I will form a coalition with the VIP, in order that a new government be sworn in, and we start the process of moving the territory forward,” she said. “As a public servant, I have worked with various administrations in the best interest of the BVI. As a member of the House of Assembly, my final arbiter in all matters will be the people of this territory who elected me.”
Smith joins First District representative Karl Dawson and Fourth District’s Luce Hodge-Smith as first time legislators, after the retirement of former Premier Andrew Fahie and Mark Vanterpool as district representatives. Fahie was arrested April 28 on drug conspiracy charges and Rankin eventually appointed Wheatley to replace him.
During Tuesday night’s ceremony at Government House, the seven ministers were sworn in, although no portfolios were announced. In addition to Wheatley and Smith, they were Kye Rymer, Sharie deCastro and Vincent Wheatley. Junior Ministers Luce Hodge-Smith and Karl Dawson were also sworn in to at-large seats?
Wheatley on Tuesday said it was a “bruising campaign” where politics deepened divisions among residents.
“I call on everyone to leave the campaign behind us,” he said. “Let us not hold on to past grievances. Let us move forward as one people. I want to assure everyone that calls these islands home, that we will be a government for all the people.”
Wheatley said at the top of the agenda are government reform, better roads, improved infrastructure and public services as well as sustainable development and balanced economic growth.
“I look forward to presenting a list of priorities in due course,” he said.