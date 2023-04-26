TORTOLA — Natalio Wheatley was sworn in as the British Virgin Islands Premier after marathon negotiations that saw his Virgin Islands Party gain the majority of 13 seats in the House of Assembly.

National Democratic Party’s Lorna Smith crossed the floor, following talks between the four parties that began late Monday night, to form a new government. The discussions came after Supervisor of Elections Scherrie Griffin certified the 13 members who will make up the fifth House of Assembly, which was sworn in by Gov. John Rankin at a Government House ceremony Tuesday night.