TORTOLA — The next premier of the British Virgin Islands will come down to negotiations after the Virgin Islands Party, led by current Premier Natalio Wheatley, failed to garner enough seats in Monday’s general election.
Wheatley, who had served as premier for 11 months after he was appointed by Gov. John Rankin, had hoped to be elected as the territory’s first appointed premier who subsequently was elected.
After the results were in from 18 polling districts, the VIP won six of the 13 seats in the House of Assembly, the National Democratic Party and Progressive Virgin Islands Movement won three seats each, and the Progressive United the other seat.
Wheatley, however, was re-elected for a second term as Seventh District representative after garnering a 487-367 advantage over Perline Scatliffe. NDP Chairman Marlon Penn also retained his Eighth District seat with an 885-319 advantage over Allen Wheatley.
The election was historic in that for the first time since the ministerial government was introduced in 1967, voters headed to the polls to elect a new government without an elected party leader seeking re-election.
The arrest of former Premier Andrew Fahie, along BVI Ports Authority Managing Director Oleanvine Maynard in Miami last April on cocaine and money laundering charges, led to his then-deputy, Wheatley, being appointed to the top seat on May 5.
Wheatley became the BVI’s fourth premier, serving just under a year, while leading the government of National Unity that comprised the National Democratic Party and Progressive Virgin Islands Movement.
It was the first time in BVI history that three seats were vacant going into an election, after two resignations and an at-large candidate switching to contest a District seat.
Fahie, who led the VIP to victory in 2019 with a 9-4 advantage, resigned after 23 years from active politics on Nov. 24, to deal with his ongoing legal entanglement. This opened the seat for the VIP’s Karl Dawson, who earned 452 votes. Independent Chad George had 260 and PVIM’s Sylvia Moses, 119.
Incumbent PVIM’s Melvin Turnbull won his Second District seat for a third time after amassing 560 votes. Independent’s Troy Christopher garnered 306 and VIP’s Marietta Headley received 116.
Julian Fraser, the lone Progressive United candidate who was elected with the VIP in 1999, added another term when he earned 459 votes. NDP’s Aaron Parillon received 347 and the VIP’s Kevin Smith had 186.
The retirement of the NDP’s Mark Vanterpool from politics — after starting his career in 1999 and included a 2001-2007 stint with the VIP — opened up the Fourth District seat, which was won by VIP’s Luce Hodge-Smith with 322 votes.
NDP’s Sandy Underhill, on her second attempt for political office, won 285. PVIM’s Ian Smith had 145 and Rosita Scatliffe-Thompson received 12 votes.
The VIP’s Kye Rymer was re-elected after besting PVIM’s Marvin Blyden with a vote total of 840 to 342.
In the Sixth District, former At-Large Representative Myron Walwyn of the NDP returned to office by upsetting the VIP’s Alvera Maduro-Caines with 736 to 419 votes. Caines was his colleague before switching to the VIP.
In the Ninth District, the VIP’s Vincent Wheatley retained his seat after garnering 491 votes to the NDP’s Coy Levon’s 415. Shereen Flax-Charles, who left the VIP as an at-large candidate to join PVIM, finished with 239 votes and Vernon Vanterpool had 31.
The election also saw Lorna Smith, the wife of a former Premier Orlando Smith, on the ballot, becoming the territory’s first leader’s spouse entering the political race. She was the second highest vote-getter for the NDP, behind PVIM’s newcomer Stacy Mather, who led at-large votes with 3,617 to Smith’s 3,578.
The VIP’s Sharie deCastro, who was Education minister, was third in at-large voting with 3,471. PVIM’s Ronnie Skelton, first elected in 2003 with the NDP, returned to the House of Assembly for a third time after garnering 3,332 votes.