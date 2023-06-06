TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands officials, still basking over the debut of American Airlines’ direct flights from Miami, are now focused on creating demand for travel.
Premier Natalio Wheatley announced at a press conference that internationally acclaimed recording artists Rock City, Konshens, Monea, and VIBE will headline a free concernt on June 30 at Brandywine Bay.
“Not only is this concert a celebration of our non-stop service between Miami and Beef Island, it signals this government’s commitment to entertainment tourism, which enhances our overall tourism product by providing locals and visitors with activities that are vibrant and exciting,” he said.
Music festivals have put nearby islands like St. Lucia and St. Kitts on the map, and the BVI hopes the return of its own festival will mean more of an economic boost for the territory.
“With the engagement of the events manager at the tourist board, we can expect more events throughout the year that will provide the opportunity for visitors to come from the United States, our neighboring United States Virgin Islands, other islands in our region, along with our very own residents looking for the opportunity to enjoy our little piece of paradise. We can expect the return of the music fest in 2024,” said Wheatley, who also serves as minister of Tourism and Culture.
The BVI government will award $250,000 to the BVI Tourist Board to stage the one-night concert later this month, according to Wheatley, who acknowledged that “these types of events are expensive.”
“If you want to make money, you have to spend money,” he said. “They cost money and if you want to be in the game, you have to spend the money. I want to have big artists, international, regional artists. We are not broke. But if you want to build the country, we have to spend to build our economy and tourist industry.”
Wheatley also announced an initiative whereby the government would invest $50,000 into local artists to “grow, develop, and take their artistry to the next level.
“This money and its investment will be managed by the Festival and Fairs Committee,” he said. “We have artists in the Virgin Islands who have a great deal of promise, a great deal of talent and I wanted to help support these artistes to take their artistry to the next level. It could be that artists need to be able to facilitate partnerships with international recording artist.”
He emaphsized that the money is not a loan, and would not have to be paid back.
The Festival and Fairs Committee will determine the best use of the money for each artist, he said.
“But the ultimate goal is to be able to have our artists raise their level to be able to be more successful as artistes, have greater visibility, have better quality sound, better quality songs and hopefully, will make international airwaves,” he said.
Wheatley also said he is looking forward to the annual Emancipation Festival, which routinely kicks off in late July to early August when the popular August Monday parade is held. He said that $500,000 has already been earmarked, but that talks are in progress for pa ossible increase.
“I am also committed to the establishment of regular cultural activities to enhance not only the visitor experience, but the past times of locals,” he said.