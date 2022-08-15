TORTOLA — BVI Premier Natalio Wheatley, the former minister of Education, said last week that repair work at Elmore Stoutt High School would be completed in time for classes to resume in September.
“Let me just say, I think the Recovery and Development Agency, who’s managing the project, and the contractors are doing an excellent job. They’re doing a wonderful job,” Wheatley said at a press conference when asked if repairs would be completed on time given the volume of work.
“I know they had to wait a little while for the windows and doors—they may have a slight delay—but we’re still on track for September,” he said.
Wheatley’s announcement came amid concerns from residents about the slow pace of work. He addressed those reports head on.
“Many people said it was impossible, and I really think they are doing the impossible right now with the quick work to get the school up and ready,” the premier said of workers.
Stoutt High School is scheduled to reopen on Sept. 5 along with other BVI schools, following summer break.
When work began in April, officials gave a timeline of five months for completion. The school was destroyed by Hurricane Irma in September 2017, and since that time students in seventh to ninth grades have been housed in the refurbished L-shaped building in Lower Estate, while 10th to 12th grades have been housed at the Clarence Thomas Ltd. Building in Pasea, with classes on an 8:05 a.m. to 12:05 p.m. and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. split shift.
While the two-year split shift ended in 2019, due to space limitations at the CTL building the high school was forced to resort to the split shift after schools, which held virtual learning during the pandemic, returned to in-person instruction.