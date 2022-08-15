repairs

Repairs to the Elmore Stoutt High School in Tortola, British Virgin Islands, are ongoing.

 Daily News photo by DEAN GREENAWAY

TORTOLA — BVI Premier Natalio Wheatley, the former minister of Education, said last week that repair work at Elmore Stoutt High School would be completed in time for classes to resume in September.

“Let me just say, I think the Recovery and Development Agency, who’s managing the project, and the contractors are doing an excellent job. They’re doing a wonderful job,” Wheatley said at a press conference when asked if repairs would be completed on time given the volume of work.