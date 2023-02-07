TORTOLA — Former Health Minister Carvin Malone’s challenge to replace Premier Natalio Wheatley as chair of the Virgin Islands Party fell way short on Sunday with members returning a 60-12 vote in favor of Wheatley.

The vote came a little over 72 hours since Malone rejoined his VIP colleagues in the Unity Government, formed last year, and includes representatives from the National Democratic Party and the Progressive Virgin Islands Movement.