TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands Premier Natalio Wheatley on Wednesday said his Unity Government is proceeding with some “immediate reforms” believed to be in the public’s interest, announcing the resignation of the BVI Ports Authority Board chairman in the wake of the drug conspiracy and money laundering arrest of the former managing director.
Wheatley, in an address via radio and streamed live on Facebook, said that he spoke with Ports Authority Chairman Kelvin Hodge who indicated he will tender his resignation.
He added that the term of the remaining members will expire within days and a new board of “suitably qualified persons will be appointed.”
This decision, he said, was not taken lightly.
“However, given the remaining concerns about security at the ports after the arrest of Managing Director Oleanvine Maynard and the details of her activities described in the affidavit filed in the U.S. courts, we must refresh the board so its integrity is beyond reproach,” Wheatley.
Last week, Gov. John Rankin appointed Wheatley to serve as the territory’s fourth premier and following a no-confidence vote by the House of Assembly against then Premier Andrew Fahie. Fahie was arrested along with Maynard in Miami following a sting operation that begin in October and initially involving Maynard’s son, Kadeem.
Kadeem Maynard was arrested on April 28 in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, the same day his mother and Fahie were arrested in Miami where they believed they were meeting with a Mexican drug cartel, but in reality met with an undercover Drug Enforcement Administration agent and a confidential source, who had been bilking Kadeem Maynard for information.The younger Maynard later introduced the confidential source to his mother, who in turn introduced the confidential source to Fahie..
“The legal and practical issues involved in terminating the appointment of the current Managing Director are being examined, and updates in this regard will be forthcoming,” Wheatley said. “I want to reassure you that the ports will continue to operate. The soon-to-be appointed board will be tasked with the appointment of an interim managing director while the recruitment of a substantive managing director is underway.”
Wheatley added that as it relates to the security of the ports, he has scheduled an urgent meeting with Rankin and Police Commissioner Mark Collins to discuss some of the security concerns and what measures can be taken to address them.
“I want to remind everyone what I said before. Change will be hard. It will be painful. People we know and care about will be affected. However, in the end, it will be for the better,” Wheatley said.
The Unity Government, he said, will provide updates on information on their approach to other boards.
“In several cases, change is urgently needed in terms of their current composition and how we deal with appointments more generally, he said, adding “it is not good practice to have the same person sitting on multiple statutory boards and we will make the necessary changes in accordance with best practice.”
Wheatley also touched on the Commission of Inquiry report recommendations, one of which calls for temporarily suspending the BVI Constitution. He said that his government has submitted a proposal to U.K. Minister for the Overseas Territories Amanda Milling that sets out their approach to reform, and presents a framework for implementation under continued democratic governance.
“It represents our commitment to good governance and strengthening our institutions and systems of government,” Wheatley said. “We want to engender a new culture in the handling of the people’s business. I hope Minister Milling and the U.K. Government will give due consideration to the proposal and not go down the path of direct rule. We stand ready to work as partners with the UK and in close cooperation with Governor Rankin.”
While no details were given, Wheatley said his Unity Governmet will soon make public “firm plans to improve governance in the BVI” as well as plans to ensure the proper management of society. The public will also be invited to comment on those plans.
“The National Unity Government is fully committed to good governance and will be making reforms accordingly,” Wheatley said. “Let us stay hopeful. We are at the beginning of our march to renew our democracy and build the Virgin Islands into the society that we all want. Together we can achieve whatever we put our minds to.”