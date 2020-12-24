By Fiona Stokes
’Twas the night before Christmas and all around the town,
no noses were frozen, no snow fluttered down,
no children in flannels were tucked into bed,
they wore short pajamas and sipped bush tea instead.
To find wreaths of fruit trees ’twas not very hard,
for guavaberry grew in every back yard.
Sleeping children were dreaming in glee,
hoping to find snorkel gear under the tree.
They all knew that Santa was well on his way,
on a horse or safari but not on a sleigh.
And soon he arrived and started to work,
he hadn’t a second to linger or twerk.
He blazed up the highway and flew down the road,
over the potholes and puddles delivering his loads.
The tropical moon gave the town a nice glow,
and lighted the way for old Santa below.
As he jumped from the auto he gave a loud shout,
he wore jeans and a tank top with a cigar in his mouth.
There weren’t any chimneys, but that caused no gloom,
for Santa came in through the laundry room.
He stopped at each house ... stayed only a minute,
emptying his sack of stuff that was in it.
Before he departed, he treated himself
to a glass of Coquito that was left on the shelf.
He turned with a jerk and bounced to his ride,
remembering he still had to go toWest Side.
He shifted the gears and stepped on the gas.
Down Queen Mary Highway he went like a flash.
You should have heard him exclaim as he flew in the air,
“MERRY CHRISTMAS St. Croix, I’ll be back for Food Fair.”
— By former Daily News reporter
and native Crucian Fiona Stokes