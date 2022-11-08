It’s Election Day and registered voters on St. Croix, St. John and St. Thomas will be able to vote at any voting center on their respective island. Water Island residents will be able to cast ballots at voting centers on St. Thomas.
Polls are open today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. territorywide.
According to the Elections System of the Virgin Islands, the voting center is an alternative to traditional neighborhood-based precincts.
“When a jurisdiction opts to use vote centers, voters may cast ballots on Election Day at any voting center in the jurisdiction regardless of their residential address,” the Elections System said on its vivote.gov website.
A Voter’s ID card will make the process faster, but residents who do not have their cards will still be able to vote simply by providing their name or date of birth to a poll worker.
Residents who are still in line at 7 p.m. and have not voted should remain in their position as they will be allowed to vote.
The voting centers on each island are as follows:
• D.C. Canegata Recreation Center
• Former St. Dunstan’s Episcopal School’s auditorium
• St. Croix Central High School’s modular gymnasium
• St. Croix Educational Complex’s gymnasium
• Arthur A. Richards K-8th School’s modular cafeteria
• Julius Sprauve Elementary School’s cafeteria
• Calabash Boom Community Center
• University of the Virgin Islands’ Sports & Fitness Center
• Charlotte Amalie High School’s gymnasium
• Tutu Park Mall (former ScotiaBank location)
• Ivanna Eudora Kean High School’s cafeteria