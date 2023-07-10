musuem

Hurricane Maria, on Sept. 20, 2017, and ensuing rains on St. Croix heavily impacted the Whim Museum’s 12 acres. The most well-known structure, the colonial-era Great House, suffered extensive damage to its roof.

 Daily News file photo

A group of individuals are pushing for V.I. leaders to take interest in and to kickstart plans to renovate Whim Museum on St. Croix, which has languished in disrepair for nearly six years since sustaining hurricane damages in 2017.

The concerned residents have been raising the alarm about the dilapidated state of the museum, both in letters to the editor and in open letters to trustees of the St. Croix Landmarks Society (SCLS), which runs the museum as well as government officials. To date, however, there has been no response from the latter even as the Bryan Administration continues to tout post-hurricane recovery projects.