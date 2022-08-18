Dear Editor,
Wondering out loud — why has the price of gas on St. Thomas and St. John continued to remain so high?
Where is the Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs on this issue? Like everyone else, I realized that during the crisis the price of everything went through the roof — every tradable commodity — primarily on speculation and the state of the geopolitical affairs of the world. In the Virgin Islands, however, we rarely or never experience the adjusted cost of such crisis when it shows signs of waning. For example, according to AAA, “the national average for regular gasoline dropped three cents to $4.16 on Aug. 10. That marked the 64th consecutive day of falling gas prices. They have tumbled by 86 cents since hitting a record average high of $5.02 on June 14. Over the last month alone the national average is down by 65 cents.”
I have witnessed one price drop in the last month on St. Thomas, and the cost decreased from $5.99 to $5.49. Even if $1 was used as the baseline for profit, the cost of gas should be between $4.23 to $4.49 max. There are places like Columbia, S.C., where the price of gas is now $3.20. Not to make this complicated, but why has the V.I. not experienced the decreasing price of gas? What is the DLCA doing about this problem? The people should not have to bring it to the agency’s attention. This is an issue that affects most of our pockets daily; the elderly, small businesses, churches, nonprofits that provide transportation are all grappling with this mammoth cost and hit to their bottom line.
As a concerned citizen I am highlighting what is happening nationwide as gas prices are “tumbling daily,” and now reflecting on what is not occurring locally on this same commodity. Local departments need to be more focused on how their inaction affects the quality of life for us in the territory.
— Clarence Payne, St. Thomas