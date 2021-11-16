Over the last few months, mail sent from the Virgin Islands has borne a postmark from Memphis, Tenn., which is a long journey for a letter mailed from the Caribbean.
In some cases, the long delay meant residents found themselves being charged late fees when mail from the Virgin Islands arrived late to its destination.
Cruz Bay Postmaster David Stevens told The Daily News on Monday that rerouting of Virgin Islands mail to Tennessee stopped about a month ago, and that off-island and inter-island mail routinely has been sorted in Puerto Rico.
Back in August, however, due to a structural issue at a U.S. Postal Service sorting facility on Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands mail began being rerouted and sorted on the mainland.
“The building was compromised, and they had to reroute our mail to Tennessee,” Stevens explained. “That’s why you would see two postmarks.”
As to inter-island mail, Stevens said although it’s sorted and processed in Puerto Rico, it receives a V.I. postmark when accepted at local post offices.
If a piece of mail or parcel is being mailed and delivered on the same island, then it will stay on that island, he said.
