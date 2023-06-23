Sooner or later, almost everyone in the Virgin Islands needs the services of the U.S. Postal Service. Unfortunately, it seems that ever since COVID times, the “service” provided by the regional USPS has been very uneven and uncaring — everything from dog food to prescription drugs are at risk of being lost or delayed.
On Oct. 18, 2021, our congressional representative the Hon. Stacey Plaskett released a statement that she had written to postmaster Louis DeJoy about the slow, lost, damaged letters and parcels as well as alleged theft for items handled by the USPS. Additionally, she wrote that she asked for solutions to understaffing and the lack of a mail sorting machine in the USVI. Ms. Plaskett also was part of a congressional trip to our regional postal centers to the best of my knowledge.
Since that time, what has changed? Our mail still goes missing, gets delayed for weeks, arrives damaged and arrives with evidence of package tampering. Why is this company that is subject to strict federal oversight and rules still providing such poor service to our region? I have not heard any discussion of the root cause or suggested solutions.
I recently complained to Ms. Plaskett’s office about a missing package. I was told to keep on documenting and registering complaints. However, since Congress seems unable to fix the mess that they are charged with overseeing, I’m asking our residents and businesses of the USVI to step in. Write to the large companies that you do shipping business with and explain that without their help in demanding better postal services, our shipping infrastructure will only get worse. Those businesses have a financial stake in seeing that their items are delivered. Also please ask companies to write to the office of the Honorable Stacey Plaskett at 60 King Street, Frederiksted, V.I. 00840 or email congresswoman.plaskett@mail.house.gov
— John Eastman, St. Croix