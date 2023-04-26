The West Indian Company acknowledged Tuesday that it voted last week for a new chairman, which ended the reign of longtime chairman and Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte. The board also voted, during a meeting on Friday, to retroactively pay members for attending meetings since 2022, according to a news release from Jason Charles, the board’s newly-elected chairman.
The board previously voted to suspend its lofty attendance stipends during the economic downturn caused by COVID-19. At the time, board members took home $1,500 and then-chairman Boschulte earned $2,000 per meeting.
But questions remain about the board’s actions and numerous calls and emails to members, including Charles, went unanswered. WICO has not divulged which members were present or how each member voted. Charles’ statement late Tuesday noted that he had been elected as chair, Rick Carrington as vice chair and former Sen. Roosevelt David as secretary.
Boschulte also did not respond to messages left by The Daily News, and board member Pash Daswani deferred questions to email, which were not answered as of press time this morning.
Charles’ statement, issued via a local firm, rebutted published reports that stipends totaling $27,000 had been approved for board members, stating that the stipends applied to meetings held from 2022 onward.
“The stipend payments are part of a long tradition for WICO, dating back to the early 20th century, before the company was purchased by the Virgin Islands,” Charles noted in the statement.
Charles,, blaming published reports said “Unfortunately, the value of these stipend payments has been grossly exaggerated …,” but did not acknowledge the amount that WICO believed to be accurate.
The U.S. Virgin Islands purchased the West Indian Company in 1993. As a subsidiary of the Public Finance Authority, chaired by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., it is required to comply with the Virgin Islands Code open meeting laws and to make meeting agenda — and actions — known to the public.