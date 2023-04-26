The West Indian Company acknowledged Tuesday that it voted last week for a new chairman, which ended the reign of longtime chairman and Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte. The board also voted, during a meeting on Friday, to retroactively pay members for attending meetings since 2022, according to a news release from Jason Charles, the board’s newly-elected chairman.

The board previously voted to suspend its lofty attendance stipends during the economic downturn caused by COVID-19. At the time, board members took home $1,500 and then-chairman Boschulte earned $2,000 per meeting.