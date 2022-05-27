Long Bay Landing, the long proposed third cruise ship dock on St. Thomas, may have languished but is still on the table according to Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and West Indian Co. President and CEO Anthony Ottley during an impromptu discussion in Thursday morning’s Public Finance Authority Board of Directors meeting.
“There is still a great amount of loss that we are not able to capitalize on due to the fact that we do not have that additional berthing and also based on the fact that we still have not gotten our harbor dredged,” Ottley said. Adding that dredging is moving forward and currently the entity’s top priority.
WICO’s position is held in the need of satisfying two problems, Ottley said that’s additional berthing and the ability for cruise ship passengers to easily navigate and traverse to the downtown area.
Board member Dorothy Isaacs said she believed most St. Thomas residents did not want the project to come to fruition, though she understood and supported the necessity of the impending dredging.
“Are you telling me having just gone through what happened when we had a pandemic and what happened when we had a hurricane, that we are going to spend millions of dollars to destroy our harbor so we can satisfy people’s need to walk to town?” Isaacs questioned.
Bryan responded to Isaacs that he didn’t agree that that was the position of most of the residents on St. Thomas nor that “anyone wants to mar the harbor anymore than it has been marred already,” but said it’s a question of “How do we keep everything that we want and still be competitive in the Caribbean market?”
“We can’t just say oh we’re not going to build a dock,” Bryan said. “We are going to have to consider all of our options. It’s not popular with me either but I can’t just sit down and ignore the economic realities of tourism in the Caribbean.”
While Bryan didn’t have an outright solution he presented, nor did Ottley have any set time frame or deadline given regarding the project, the governor said the Virgin Islands must figure out a solution.
“Maybe that solution is building the two new berths there maybe it’s building it somewhere else but at the end of the day the economy is growing, there are more people coming to the Virgin Islands,” Bryan said.
“We got to figure out a way to get it done. We have to be able to accommodate the bigger berths. The ships aren’t going to get any smaller, they are going to get bigger. And if they can’t come here they are going to go somewhere else,” Bryan said.
Isaacs challenged if building the project was a matter of accommodating tourist to produce additional tourism revenue then why hadn’t the administration and the Tourism Department done more to incentivize hotels and resorts to build in the territory.
Bryan replied that the market, for the last 30 years of which no hotel development has gone on, has spoken and that is the “economic reality that we have to face.”
“It doesn’t matter whether we believe it or not. The point is, is building and servicing hotels in the Virgin Islands is 50 times more expensive than doing it in our competitive places. So we can’t just say we are going to build hotels,” Bryan said.
Drilling his point, he said in the Dominican Republic individuals can be employed for $20 a day with no interference from agencies like the Environmental Protection Agency, Coastal Zone Management, the Army Corps of Engineers, “or anybody else and you are able to do it rather quickly and you are able to operate efficiently.”
“But in the Virgin Islands you are competing with payroll taxes, $15 an hour minimum wage because of the economy, the price of land, the price of construction. It’s not that people don’t want to build hotels in the Virgin Islands it’s just that it is not affordable,” Bryan said.
Ottley added data collected by WICO and its partners have revealed 70% of cruise ship guests say they will return back to the territory for their next vacation and as much as 40% of hotel guests had arrived to the territory first by cruise ship and returned for longer stays in hotels.
Firm dates, deadlines, timelines, and details pertaining to the perceived eventuality of the Long Bay Landing project were not given during the meeting.