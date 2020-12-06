Earlier this year, the leadership of the West Indian Co. Ltd. questioned the viability of a third cruise ship dock on St. Thomas, given the uncertainty of COVID-19 and the heavy blow dealt by the cruise ship industry.
Last week, however, WICO Interim President and CEO Anthony Ottley made his position clear, that the elusive Long Bay Landing cruise ship dock was not only viable but “extremely necessary.”
The statement came after WICO board members considered the possibility that some cruise lines may rely on their mega-sized ships to accomplish physical distancing and more capacity for isolation rooms and medical staff.
The idea, while safer for crews and passengers, may prove costly to WICO, as St. Thomas Harbor doesn’t have the depth to accommodate many mega-sized or Oasis-class ships. Indeed, some ships were forced to avoid St. Thomas in previous years due to the shallow harbor.
By contrast, the proposed Long Bay Landing dock would boast the necessary depth.
“Is there a possibility that if [cruise lines] use their largest class of ship, we may lose out if we don’t do Long Bay Landing?” asked board member Enrique Rodriguez.
Ottley, who recently met with Disney, Norwegian and Carnival cruise lines, said the companies didn’t indicate which class of ship they would use but informed him that they were “leaning more toward the larger ships.”
The Daily News reached out to all three companies, as well as the Royal Caribbean and MSC cruise lines, but did not get a reply by press time Sunday.
The uncertainty over their decision could bring the Long Bay Landing project — which has languished since the John deJongh Jr. administration — back into focus.
“What we definitely need to do is get the channel dredged — that’s first and foremost,” Ottley said Wednesday. “One of the necessities that we need as a territory is to have increased berthing.”
The Long Bay Landing project was conceived during the deJongh administration as a way to bolster the territory’s cruise ship intake and prepare for an industry transitioning to larger, mega-class ships.
While the Crown Bay port in Sub Base can accommodate such ships, proponents of Long Bay Landing argue that a third dock on St. Thomas would be a huge boon to the local tourism sector, and ensure the island remains competitive as a marquee cruise ship destination.
The Bryan administration endorsed plans to resume the project after former Gov. Kenneth Mapp tabled it.
The project, if back on track, is expected to take anywhere from 18 months to three years to build, and cost between $80 million and $90 million.
Status of cruise ships
Ottley said the return of cruise ships to the territory remains fluid.
While the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifted its “No Sail Order” on Nov. 1, the federal agency is requiring cruise lines to adopt certain health and safety guidelines before proceeding. These include pre-board testing, onboard medical staff, isolation areas for infected persons and simulated cruises with volunteer passengers that can show an ability to finish without a COVID outbreak.
“Embedded is the requirement to establish agreements with destinations to assist with evacuation of COVID-infected passengers,” Ottley said. “These requirements have generated further delays to the resumption of regular cruising.”
Ottley added that cruise ship partners are consulting with the CDC and will provide the territory with their official health and safety protocols as soon as they are finalized.
“Once we are provided with the official protocol from the cruise lines, we will incorporate it into the local protocol with further input from the community,” he said.
Board members urged Ottley to coordinate with the V.I. Health Department and develop a health and safety plan — to include rapid testing at the dock — as soon as possible instead of waiting on the cruise lines. Others also recommended that WICO announce publicly that its dock is open for business and accommodate other marine traffic.
“If we don’t go out and tell people that we are available, everybody is going to pass us by,” said board member Edward Thomas.
Ottley said discussions to “open” the dock on Tuesday fell apart.
“Because there were so many questions and uncertainties as to what would be required if we were to open, the Dec. 1 date did not seem to be feasible,” he said.