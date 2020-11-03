In light of shrinking revenues spurred on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the West Indian Co. Board of Directors agreed to suspend their hefty meeting stipends.
The decision, purportedly made “many meetings ago,” according to board members, was part and parcel of an agency-wide austerity posture, an attempt by WICO to cut costs as COVID-19 snuffs out much of its key revenue sources, namely cruise ships.
“Since March, we have not been visited by a cruise ship and that’s our number one source of revenue,” said WICO Interim President Anthony Ottley.
“As you can imagine, we have been hemorrhaging.”
Ottley said WICO has lost more than $2.5 million in passenger fees since the ships stopped coming in March, while the territory has lost more than $100 million in passenger spending overall.
Board member Jason Charles said he made the motion to suspend the stipends during an “early summer” board meeting and that all members voted in the affirmative.
“The board has to show leadership,” said Charles, insisting board members had to be willing to “sacrifice” before expecting similar sacrifices from other employees.
Ottley, while unable to provide an exact date of the decision or an attendance record of the meeting, said the action was reflective of an agency “exploring all options” to cut costs.
Indeed, a WICO statement Monday announced that a temporary 24-hour work week for all employees would begin that day. Staggered work schedules will allow for the company to remain open during regular working hours, Monday through Friday.
“It’s an unfortunate situation but COVID-19 has hit us extremely hard and we have to make sure that we do as much cost-cutting measures as we can to make sure that we’re able to sustain through this pandemic,” Ottley said.
WICO anticipates the cruise ship industry will rebound to full strength in 2021 and commits to begin increasing employee hours, as necessary, once the ships return to WICO’s dock, according to the statement.
WICO has long faced criticism over its massive board stipends — board members take home $1,500 per meeting, with board chairman Joseph Boschulte getting $2,000 per meeting.
Since total stipend pay for the nine-member board is $14,000 per meeting, and since the board averages six to eight meetings a year, the board could potentially take home $112,000 annually.
The figure is a far cry — at least 19 times higher — than other semi-autonomous agencies in the U.S. Virgin Islands, which compensate their board members much less, with some declining to pay their public members at all.
Boschulte also serves as Tourism commissioner and has not replied to multiple inquiries from The Daily News.