Nicole Angeli, director of the Department of Planning and Natural Resources’ Division of Fish and Wildlife, had the St. John community in mind when, in 2020, she hired Victoria Beasley, a wildlife biologist who serves as the Division of Fish and Wildlife’s St. John coordinator. Beasley lives on the East End with her husband and their infant son.
“I started asking myself what gaps we have in environmental justice and equity across the Virgin Islands, and having someone on St. John would mean availability for things like early morning surveys, evening community meetings, and overnight work,” said Angeli.
“One of my major objectives was to hire someone on St. John so we could make those connections and perform that hard work. One of Fish and Wildlife’s missions is to become more community based. We don’t have the capacity to manage all the fish and wildlife in the territory, but working with our partners we have a much more amplifying effect showing how we value natural heritage and those resources. It’s so, so heartening to see Victoria reaching out and starting new projects for plants, fish, endangered species, and birds. We’re super grateful to have her there.”
Beasley grew up in Lansing, Mich., with her veterinarian parents and a strong sense of wanderlust. She earned a bachelor’s degree in cellular biology at Western State College of Colorado with the thought she may go on to be a doctor, but the realization of her true passions— wildlife and the ocean — steered her to the University of the Virgin Islands, where she earned a master’s degree in marine and environmental science in 2015. Beasley went on to live in Denmark with her Danish husband before she took a position with a nonprofit organization conducting scientific studies in Curieuse Marine National Park in Seychelles.
“From there, I decided I wanted to continue in the wildlife field and I wanted to go somewhere I was familiar with, so I inquired about the Fish and Wildlife position,” said Beasley, who officially came on board in August 2020.
During her two-plus years on the job, Beasley has connected with local organizations including the Coral Bay Community Council, the Virgin Islands Audubon Society, Friends of Virgin Islands National Park, St. John Wildlife and Donkey Rescue Incorporated, and Island Green Living, all with the goal of identifying community groups whose work aligns with Fish and Wildlife’s objectives.
“We figure out ways to support those local organizations, whether through my presence or other Fish and Wildlife staff members, with surveys and providing supplies,” said Beasley. “I’ve found that St. John has a very welcoming community. I really like that aspect of working on St. John. It makes it easy to conduct work and connect with the community.”
The value Beasley brings to the St. John community has not gone unnoticed, explained CBCC President Sharon Coldren.
“It’s great that Fish and Wildlife now has a full-time staff person on St. John and residing in the East End part of Coral Bay,” said Coldren. “We have so much wildlife and habitats that need protection and monitoring. Having someone on-site makes a big difference. We are looking forward to continuing collaboration in the coming year.”
In addition to partnering with like-minded community organizations, Beasley has been conducting wildlife research, mainly focused on bird populations at island salt ponds.
“I’m looking at local species and migratory species, counting how many are there and finding out whether they’re breeding,” she said. “When I first came here, I wasn’t too familiar with all the bird species and now I feel like a proficient ornithologist when it comes to identifying species. I’m hoping to publish a paper within the next year or so that will be interesting for the Virgin Islands in general.”
Beasley’s 2021 discovery of a bufflehead duck at the Frank Bay salt pond caught the attention of local media, as the migratory species was never officially recorded in the Virgin Islands. This discovery, and the ongoing nature of Beasley’s research, are examples of the benefits of having a wildlife biologist stationed on St. John, said Angeli.
“One rule of thumb for most population-level data is to have at least three years of consistent data, so it’s great to have someone who’s able to go out there to see daily, seasonal, and annual changes,” said the Fish and Wildlife director.
Angeli and Beasley noted that the St. John-based biologist is not responsible for enforcement of laws that protect wildlife, but Beasley can be involved in responding to issues centered on fish or wildlife.
“If it’s something directly related to fish or wildlife, we go out to see if response is merited and triage that situation, especially if it’s something like a stranded sea turtle or an injured bird,” said Angeli. “If we see something anthropogenic in nature that requires enforcement, we would stop our response and protect the scene, and call DPNR’s enforcement division. It’s really important to understand that even though we are one DPNR, we are 11 divisions.”
Beasley said she is open to liaising with other St. John community organizations that Fish and Wildlife could support with grant funds or expertise.