Nicole Angeli, director of the Department of Planning and Natural Resources’ Division of Fish and Wildlife, had the St. John community in mind when, in 2020, she hired Victoria Beasley, a wildlife biologist who serves as the Division of Fish and Wildlife’s St. John coordinator. Beasley lives on the East End with her husband and their infant son.

“I started asking myself what gaps we have in environmental justice and equity across the Virgin Islands, and having someone on St. John would mean availability for things like early morning surveys, evening community meetings, and overnight work,” said Angeli.