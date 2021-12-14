Luis Hospital’s intensive care unit is at capacity, and the administration said they hope to have additional staff soon, rather than continuing to send excess patients from St. Croix to Puerto Rico for treatment.
Hospital spokeswoman Chivonne Thomas issued a statement Monday in response to rumors that the hospital’s intensive care unit and emergency room were not open and caring for patients.
“JFL has suffered staffing challenges and has been using Pafford Medical Services to augment JFL’s critical staffing needs. Due to the current staffing shortage, when a patient count exceeds safe standards, JFL evaluates and transfers care to an accepting hospital,” according to the statement.
“At this moment, JFL is currently at capacity within the ICU due to a staffing shortage,” Thomas added. “Hospital staff and administration are actively working with the Virgin Islands Department of Health and Pafford Medical Services to provide additional nursing support. During our update this morning, JFL was promised 6 Registered Nurses and 6 paramedics to arrive, shortly, through the Pafford Medical Services.”
The hospital “is not diverting all ICU patients. At this time, JFL has made a determination that based on the staff-to-patient ratio, each patient will be assessed and it will be determined at that time if a transfer is medically necessary,” according to the statement.
There is a plan for $8 million American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funding for recruitment and retention through the Office of Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., and “we await the receipt of the first tranche of funding to retain, recruit, and provide employment opportunities,” according to the statement.
During Monday’s weekly Government House press briefing, Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. said it’s a “fluid situation, and I know that right now the governor is still being fully briefed on all of the many moving parts I’m sure is going on there.”
Motta said he didn’t know whether Bryan planned to meet with hospital leaders today, but Deputy Health Commissioner Reuben Molloy said during the press conference that Commissioner Justa Encarnacion was “called to an emergency meeting,” and the department will “monitor and report out as more information becomes available.”
“Our desire is to always do what is best for our patients. At times such as this, this includes transferring patients to partnering hospitals that can provide critical care. We continue to work to identify opportunities for resolution of this issue. We thank our dedicated ICU doctors, nurses, and support persons for their continued dedication to our patients and community,” interim hospital CEO Dyma Williams said in the written statement.
“We have been promised the help we have been asking for, and look forward to rectifying this issue, shortly,” Thomas told The Daily News.
The hospital’s new CEO Doug Koch will begin the position in approximately two weeks, Thomas said.