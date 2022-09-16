Witnesses said police fired three shots during an encounter with a mentally ill man on St. Croix, who has been ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation before the criminal case against him can proceed, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.

Warren Freeman, 52, was arrested Monday and charged with attempted murder, third-degree assault, damaging or tampering with a vehicle, and interfering with an officer discharging their duties. Bail was set at $100,000 and Freeman remains jailed.

