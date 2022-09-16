Witnesses said police fired three shots during an encounter with a mentally ill man on St. Croix, who has been ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation before the criminal case against him can proceed, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.
Warren Freeman, 52, was arrested Monday and charged with attempted murder, third-degree assault, damaging or tampering with a vehicle, and interfering with an officer discharging their duties. Bail was set at $100,000 and Freeman remains jailed.
He appeared in court via videoconference Wednesday for his advice-of-rights hearing, where Magistrate Judge Yolan Brow Ross held a private sidebar with Territorial Public Defender Kathryn Slade and Assistant V.I. Attorney General Esther Walters.
When open-court resumed, Freeman sat handcuffed in a red jumpsuit and alternated between shaking his head rapidly back and forth, and appearing to nearly fall asleep.
Brow Ross said that “based on my attempt to communicate with him that was unsuccessful, I will not advise him at this time.”
She said she would speak with the Health Department about providing a psychiatric evaluation quickly, “so we do not have Mr. Freeman detained any longer than necessary.”
The judge said she would schedule another status conference in the case in 30 days.
Freeman was arrested after his brother called police at around 9:50 a.m. Monday and requested assistance “for his mentally ill brother, who was inside a rented vehicle,” and was “naked and making threats at him,” according to the probable cause fact sheet filed by police.
Two police officers and a sergeant are identified in the fact sheet only by their initials.
The redaction of the three officers’ full names appears to indicate that they are the subjects of an internal affairs investigation, and are on paid leave while the inquiry is pending.
Internal affairs investigations of all officer involved shootings is standard practice in police departments nationwide, and does not necessarily signify any wrongdoing on the part of the officers. Use-of-force investigations are also required under the terms of the V.I. Police Department’s federal consent decree.
According to the fact sheet, the officers tried to convince Freeman to put on clothes and get out of the vehicle, which was running when they arrived.
He initially agreed, but suddenly placed the Jeep in reverse and collided with a marked police unit, before putting the vehicle in drive and accelerating toward several officers, according to the fact sheet.
Police also interviewed two employees of the rental car agency who were at the home to pick up the Jeep. One waited in a car while the other got out, and he was standing with the officers when Freeman drove the vehicle toward them, according to the fact sheet.
The employee said “he was in fear of his life and jumped off the hill near the residence to seek cover and get out of harm’s way,” and he and the officers all ran in separate directions.
The officers commanded Freeman to stop but “he refused to listen,” and the witness said he told the officers “Shoot the tire!” and heard three shots fired as Freeman drove away from the area, according to the fact sheet.
The rental car employee followed the Jeep to where it came to a stop at the Clifton Hill windmill and advised the 911 dispatcher, “and the officers arrived,” according to the fact sheet.
The other employee said she also heard three shots fired.
The fact sheet does not include any information about which officers fired their weapons, how many bullet casings were recovered from the scene, or whether any of the bullets struck the Jeep.
No one was shot during the encounter, but the officers reported leg and foot pain sustained while jumping out of the path of the Jeep.
Police interviewed Freeman’s brother, who said he also told officers to shoot the Jeep’s tire, and said he heard two shots fired. The man said he did not know who fired the shots because all three officers hand their handguns drawn, according to the fact sheet.
The man also said that after officers left to follow the Jeep, he picked up a spent shell casing and put it in his pocket, not realizing it was evidence.
The man said Freeman “refuses to take his medications for his condition,” and he had sought assistance from Veterans Affairs because Freeman had served in the military, according to the fact sheet.