After nearly three years of interim leadership, the V.I. Waste Management Authority will rely on a familiar face to help guide it through a swarm of fiscal and operational challenges.
On Sunday, it was announced that the Waste Management Authority Board of Directors selected Roger Merritt Jr. as the agency’s new permanent executive director.
Merritt, a civil engineer who previously led the agency from 2016-18, and who abruptly resigned, will be the first permanent executive director of the Waste Management Authority since he left. His successors, Tawana Albany-Nicholas and Adrian Taylor, both led the agency for less than two years.
Merritt told The Daily News that he resigned largely due to “personal reasons,” and that he was “excited” to return.
“I was able to accomplish a lot of things during my first tenure, so I’m looking forward to building upon that and helping move the authority forward,” he said.
In a statement, the Waste Management Authority said that Merritt was selected among a field of applicants, both local and from the mainland, and intends to finish the job he started by bringing the agency into compliance with local and federal consent-decree mandates.
Merritt, who reportedly has nearly 25 years of experience in the waste management industry, managed and provided oversight for hazardous and non-hazardous waste disposal in the Gulf Coast area after leaving the territory, according to the statement.
“With his selection, the board looks forward to the dynamic and innovative changes he will bring to move the authority closer toward fulfilling its mission and vision as set forth in its enabling legislation, bylaws and priorities established by the board,” the statement read.
Merritt’s work will be cut out for him.
The Waste Management Authority has long been fraught with cash shortfalls and management deficiencies. In its most recent budget presentation, the agency indicated that its recommended fiscal year 2021 budget of $44.6 million will not be adequate to cover its current cost of essential solid waste and wastewater services.
With the lingering effects of the 2017 storms, the unfunded cost of services, aged infrastructure and equipment failures, the notion of bringing back a former executive director to lead the Waste Management Authority may raise eyebrows.
Senate Majority Leader Marvin Blyden, who serves as chairman of the Committee on Housing, Transportation, Infrastructure and Telecommunications, which oversees the Waste Management Authority, defended the board’s selection.
“We got to realize that Mr. Merritt was not there for that long,” he said. “Mr. Merritt was on the right path in order to solve many of the problems there and many of the employees of the agency are the ones who requested that Mr. Merritt come back because they felt that he was on the right track.”
Blyden continued, “He was not perfect but he was making strides and the employees advocated for his return based on his past performance.”
Harith Wickrema, former chairman of the Waste Management Authority Board, who previously hired Merritt, also praised the decision.
“The main reason we hired Roger was his vast in-depth knowledge of the industry,” Wickrema said. “Roger’s ability to navigate bureaucracy around the consent decree is a huge plus as well.”
Wickrema added that the timing of Merritt’s selection is especially critical given the recent $10 million grant from the Environmental Protection Agency that was awarded to the territory for much-needed sustainable waste management solutions.
“We need a leader committed to sustainability in order to maximize results,” Wickrema said.