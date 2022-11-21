A 21-year-old woman is expected in court today in connection with her arrest on domestic violence-related child abuse and other charges nearly two years ago.
Antenasia Marrero, no address listed, was arrested at 9:20 a.m. Friday, via warrant, by officers with the Criminal Investigation Bureau “outside her place of employment without any incident,” according to a statement from V.I. Police.
“Ms. Marrero was arrested pursuant to an arrest warrant signed by Superior Court Judge Ernest E. Morris Jr., on November 10, 2022. This arrest refers to an incident on December 11, 2020, in which Ms. Marrero assaulted a minor child, causing visible injuries to the child’s neck. Ms. Marrero, was charged with Assault 2nd DV, Child Abuse, and Simple Assault & Battery, DV,” the statement said of the domestic violence-related charges.
Marrero was taken to police headquarters in Mars Hill Frederiksted where she declined to give a statement, according to the news released.
Unable to post bail set at $50,000 bail, Marrero was remanded to the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility pending an advice-of-rights hearing set for 9 a.m. today.