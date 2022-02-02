A St. Thomas woman was arrested early Monday morning after using a concrete block to smash through the windows of a man’s home, according to V.I. Police.
A’Jewel Creque, 23, of Hospital Ground, was charged with destruction of property and disturbance of the peace, pursuant to the territory’s domestic violence law. She was held without bail until her advice-of-rights hearing before Magistrate Judge Paula Norkaitis Monday.
The incident occurred just after 3 a.m. when Creque began pounding on the front door of the victim’s home and said she’d come to pick up her children, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by police.
The victim said Creque “was possibly drunk” and told her he’d drop the children off later in the morning.
The victim said Creque “became infuriated” and went to the rear of the home, where she picked up a concrete cinder block and threw it into the rear living room and bedroom windows, according to the fact sheet.
Officers who responded to the scene found the broken windows and Creque, who was still at the home, was advised of her rights and arrested.
Police said they “smelled alcohol emanating from Ms. Creque’s person” during the arrest, according to the fact sheet.
At Monday’s hearing, Norkaitis said that Creque’s behavior was “not proper conduct,” and ordered her to post $1,000 cash in order to be released to the custody of a third-party custodian. Norkaitis also ordered her to abide by a daily curfew of 12 a.m. to 6 a.m., and said she may remain employed while she awaits trial.