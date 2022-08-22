A 24-year-old woman from St. John was arrested inside a bank as she attempted to cash a stolen check written out for $3,000, according to a V.I. Police statement.
Daliqua Moses had previously cashed two stolen checks totaling $2,000, according to Glen Dratte, V.I. Police communications director.
Moses was arrested after the Economic Crime Unit initiated an investigation into a reported grand larceny.
“The complainant reported that three checks were stolen from his check book which was located at his place of employment,” Dratte said. “Investigation revealed that Ms. Daliqua Moses, 24-years-old, stole the checks; endorsed, forged, and cashed two checks totaling two thousand dollars.”
Police did not say when those checks were cashed, but according to the statement at 1:25p.m. on Friday, “the Merchants Commercial Bank notified the police when it was identified that Ms. Moses was present and attempting to cash a third check in the amount of three thousand dollars.”
“Ms. Moses was apprehended at the bank by patrol officers and turned over to the ECU Detectives,” Dratte said in the statement.
Moses now faces charges of grand larceny, obtaining money by false pretense and forgery. Bail was set at $20,000 and she was remanded to the Bureau of Corrections pending a court hearing.