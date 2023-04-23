V.I. Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left 27-year-old Jahniqua Williams dead on St. Croix early Sunday morning.
The head-on collision occurred at around 3:55 a.m. on Northside Road in the area of Blues’ Barbecue Bar & Grill, and officers from the Traffic Investigation Bureau found both vehicles in the northwest-bound lane, according to a news release issued Sunday.
Evidence found at the scene indicates that one vehicle, a silver 2011 Toyota Rav4, was heading northwest on Northside Road. A second vehicle, a 2003 GMC Envoy headed eastbound, entered the other lane and collided with the RAV4 head-on, and both vehicles were left disabled, according to police.
Two of the three passengers involved in the collision were transported to Luis Hospital for treatment.
Police did not indicate how many people were in each vehicle, but said that, “the preliminary investigation also indicates that the drivers and passenger were NOT wearing their safety belt at the time of the crash.”
Emergency Medical Technicians said that Williams, the driver of the RAV4, died at the scene, and “an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death,” according to police.
The Traffic Investigation Bureau is continuing to investigate the crash.