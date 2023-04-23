V.I. Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left 27-year-old Jahniqua Williams dead on St. Croix early Sunday morning.

The head-on collision occurred at around 3:55 a.m. on Northside Road in the area of Blues’ Barbecue Bar & Grill, and officers from the Traffic Investigation Bureau found both vehicles in the northwest-bound lane, according to a news release issued Sunday.