Bernadette Calderon Jimenez, 34, is facing third-degree domestic violence, first-degree reckless endangerment and simple assault charges in connection with an incident that occurred Friday on St. Croix, police said Monday.
According to police, the 911 Emergency Call Center received reports of a domestic disturbance in progress in Croixville Housing Apartments. Upon the arrival of the responding officers, a minor said she was assaulted by Jimenez, with whom she had gotten into a verbal disagreement. The victim told police that during a physical altercation Jimenez threatened to cut the minor with a knife. The minor said Jimenez bit her on her hand and drove off while the victim was still on the roof of the vehicle.