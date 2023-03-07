A St. John woman was arrested early this week and charged with aiming a firearm during a domestic violence dispute, according to V.I. Police.
Shai Hart, 21, of Estate Bellevue was charged with third-degree assault and use of a firearm during a crime of violence. She was detained without bail until her advice-of-rights hearing Monday.
Hart was arrested Sunday after police responded to a domestic violence report, and interviewed two adults who said Hart aimed a licensed firearm owned by one of the victims at the two adults and a child, according to the probable cause fact sheet filed by police.
The incident began as a dispute over jewelry, and police said Hart also physically assaulted one of the victims, who declined medical attention but had visible injuries to the cheek and both arms, according to the fact sheet.
- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.