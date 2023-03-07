A St. John woman was arrested early this week and charged with aiming a firearm during a domestic violence dispute, according to V.I. Police.

Shai Hart, 21, of Estate Bellevue was charged with third-degree assault and use of a firearm during a crime of violence. She was detained without bail until her advice-of-rights hearing Monday.

