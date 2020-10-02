A magistrate judge on Thursday ruled that a 21-year-old woman facing murder charges can be released from jail under strict monitoring conditions if her parents post their home as bail.
Judge Miguel Camacho, who took note that the charges against Estefani Rodriguez were serious, ordered that her attorney provide documentation of the home’s value. He also ordered that she pay the $75 per week cost for electronic monitoring if she’s allowed to return home.
Rodriguez and boyfriend Effrail Jones Jr., 23, were arrested on Sept. 26 and charged with killing 20-year-old Reynisha Juanita Rivera on Sept. 13 on St. Croix.
Police say the couple were seeking revenge for an earlier dispute, and stalked Rivera in their vehicle before Jones shot Rivera to death on Melvin Evans Highway. Investigators conducted a search of the couple’s home in La Grande Princesse and found ammunition on a dresser, and a black Colt .45 handgun hidden among the plumbing in a bathroom, which Jones admitted was the weapon he used to murder Rivera, according to an affidavit filed by police.
Rodriguez and Jones — whose bail hearing is scheduled for today — both are charged with first-degree murder and related crimes, and are facing life in prison if convicted.
Rodriguez’s defense attorney Yohana Manning filed a motion for her release, and her father and sister appeared in V.I. Superior Court via videoconference Thursday where they agreed to act as third-party custodians.
Manning told the court that Rodriguez has no prior criminal history and “the fact is my client never pulled the trigger in this case.”
Rodriguez’s father said he would post his home in order to secure his daughter’s freedom pending trial. Due to social distancing restrictions at the Lieutenant. Governor’s Office, the family said they’re still waiting for a call to come pick up tax documents showing the home’s assessed value, but Manning assured the judge the home is worth $116,000.
“Get those things done and then she can be released,” Camacho said.