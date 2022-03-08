A St. Croix man is still at large and wanted for attempted murder, and his girlfriend appeared in court Monday after police said they found an illegal weapon in her vehicle during a raid.
Rusiel Encarnacion, 46, is accused of ordering the shooting of an occupied home with a high-powered rifle in Estate Whim on Feb. 20, according to V.I. Police.
Members of the Criminal Investigation and Special Operation Bureaus executed several search warrants Saturday, including one at the home of Encarnacion’s girlfriend, Alba Osorio Lopez, according to police.
Lopez, 38, was arrested after officers said they discovered a 40-caliber “ghost” gun in her vehicle and ammunition in the home. Unable to post $50,000 bail, she was jailed until her advice-of-rights hearing Monday.
Territorial Public Defender Kathryn Slade said Lopez was born in Puerto Rico and has lived on St. Croix for 13 years. She is a mother and works at Home Depot, and Slade asked that she be released from jail while she awaits trial.
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Amie Simpson said Lopez had a previous firearm arrest about 10 years ago, which was dismissed.
“When a gun is involved, we’re always concerned. We would ask, your Honor, that she would post 10% of the bail, and we would also ask for a third party custodian,” Simpson said.
Simpson also said that Lopez “was living with Mr. Encarnacion, who was recently released from Golden Grove and is a convicted criminal,” and asked that she have no contact with him.
Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. said Lopez must post $2,500 cash and sign an unsecured bond with her third-party custodian for the remainder of the $50,000 bail.
Meanwhile, Encarnacion is still being sought by police and is wanted for first-degree attempted murder, carrying a firearm openly or concealed, unauthorized possession of ammunition, discharging or aiming a firearm, and reckless endangerment.
Police said he is a Hispanic male, about 220-pounds and five-feet, five-inches tall, who is “heavily tattooed all about his body and is currently at large.”
Encarnacion has a long criminal history and was most recently incarcerated for third-degree robbery.
Anyone with information about Encarnacion’s whereabouts is asked to call 911, or 340-712-6037, or the anonymous tip service, Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.