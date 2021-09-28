A woman was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol after police said her blood alcohol content tested at a dangerously high level.
Brenda John, 27, was arrested Sept. 10 on St. Thomas and charged with driving under the influence, having an illegal blood alcohol content and negligent driving.
Officers responded to a car crash on Dronningens Gade at around 7:29 p.m. and found that John hit a parked truck, according to the affidavit filed by police. No one was in the truck at the time, and no injuries were reported.
John told officers she had two vodka drinks before driving and admitted that “I was drinking. Everyone drinks,” according to the affidavit.
John told officers “she was coming down the hill and that another vehicle hit her which caused the accident.”
However, a witness said there were no other vehicles, and John’s car “suddenly turned and collided into the truck.”
John failed standard field sobriety tests. Police said she agreed to a test of her blood alcohol content, which registered at 0.37%.
The officers advised John that her blood alcohol content “was more than three times the legal limit” and placed her under arrest.
A blood alcohol content of between 0.25% and 0.4% can cause alcohol poisoning and loss of consciousness. At 0.4%, there is the possibility of a coma and death due to respiratory arrest.
John’s boss posted her $1,000 bail and told police he’d noticed she’d been struggling, and wanted to ensure she gets help.
She appeared in court Friday for her advice-of-rights hearing, and Magistrate Judge Carolyn Hermon-Percell noted that she showed up as ordered, two weeks after the incident took place.
The judge agreed to reduce her bail to $500 with a 10% cash provision, but said that under the law, she must surrender her driver’s license.
“I’m concerned with your blood alcohol reading of a 0.37%,” Hermon-Percell said. “You have no privileges to drive on the roads and highways of the Virgin Islands for a minimum period of 90 days,” and she added that the suspension could be extended by order of the court.