A 27-year-old woman is facing grand larceny charges in connection with embezzling by transferring credit union funds to her own account.
Khadijah Smith was arrested Saturday after initially being detained on St. John by U.S. Customs and Border Control officers, according to a V.I. Police statement.
The case began on Aug. 23 after the Economic Crimes United began a probe on into a reported grand larceny at the St. Thomas Federal Credit Union.
The credit union "reported Ms. Khadijah Smith, a former employee, transferred monies
from members accounts into her personal checking account," the release stated.
On Nov. 19, Smith was "detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in St. John, Virgin Islands due to an arrest warrant." She was turned over to V.I. Police and subsequently charged with grand larceny, obtaining money by false pretenses, access to computer for fraudulent purposes and embezzlement by fiduciary.
Bail was set at $10,000 and unable to post. Smith was remanded to custody of the Bureau of Corrections