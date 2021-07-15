ST. THOMAS — A woman arrested and charged as an anonymous Jane Doe has been identified as Lisa Bergren.
For months, Bergren had been living on the streets around downtown Charlotte Amalie, suffering from apparent mental illness. Meanwhile, family members on the mainland worried about her condition, and wondered how they could help her get treatment.
It’s unclear how or when exactly Bergren made her way to St. Thomas, but she became one of many people living rough on the waterfront, bundled in heavy clothing with her signature shopping cart and bucket hat.
She was arrested on June 15 after a V.I. police officer said he saw her putting trash from her shopping cart on the ground, and asked her to pick it up.
Bergren became agitated and began screaming, and police took her into custody after a brief foot chase.
She was not in possession of any personal documents and refused to cooperate with police. Officers said they could not identify her and charged her as a Jane Doe with obscene and indecent conduct, disturbance of the peace, littering and delaying and obstruction.
She was jailed and appeared in court on June 16, when she displayed erratic, delusional behavior and asserted that she was a Chinese diplomat who required a translator.
Bergren is Caucasian and spoke in unaccented English. Given her inability to understand or participate in the proceedings, Magistrate Judge Carolyn Hermon-Percell ordered her to undergo a mental health evaluation before returning to court to be advised of her rights.
The Daily News reported the arrest, and Pastor Rev. Jeffrey Neevel of the St. Thomas Reformed Church recognized a description of Bergren from his work with her and other vulnerable people living on the streets of Charlotte Amalie.
Neevel provided a reporter with contact information for one of Bergren’s sisters, who had been working with other family members to try and persuade Bergren to return to the mainland for treatment.
Her family contacted the public defender’s office after learning of her arrest. Bergren appeared in court again, where her family told the judge they care for her deeply, and are desperate to bring her home as soon as possible.
Bergren’s physical appearance had improved since her previous hearing, and she spoke in a clear, coherent voice. But she still struggled to fully grasp the proceedings, and slipped at times into a strange accent when agitated.
When asked to identify herself, she looked at a piece of paper in her hand before responding, “it has me as Lisa Bergren.”
A sister and niece who appeared in court formally confirmed her identity, and said her family is working to arrange inpatient mental health treatment for Bergren on the mainland.
“Now we have a name for the face,” Hermon-Percell said.
The Virgin Islands does not have a secure mental health facility, and individuals like Bergren are forced to either sit in jail without treatment, or shipped off-island to private facilities in Puerto Rico or the mainland at the government’s expense.
Some are simply released back into the community despite recommendations that they receive mental health treatment, because they are not competent to stand trial but cannot remain in jail forever.
Territorial Public Defender Alexia Furlow asked that Bergren be released from jail on an unsecured bond as soon as one of sisters can travel to the territory to pick her up.
Hermon-Percell agreed, and said she would order the Bureau of Corrections to transport Bergren to the airport as soon as her family confirmed travel arrangements, which could be within days.
Once she is in treatment, her criminal charges could be dismissed, and typically “once a family has stepped in, the People step back,” the judge said.
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Brenda Scales said the proposed conditions would be “more than sufficient” to satisfy prosecutors that she would not pose a danger to herself or others, and “we like to see people get treatment.”
“I really appreciate family members coming forward because that’s usually not the case in these types of matters, I can tell you,” Hermon-Percell said.
“We love her, we love Lisa. We want her to come back,” her sister said.
“I thank the family for being here, for appearing at this hearing,” the judge said. “Usually there’s no one there.”