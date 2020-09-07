A woman arrested for a bloody attack near El Rincon Bar on St. Croix in 2018 has a long history of violence, according to court records, and one witness said she’s known to carry razor blades in her hair.
The woman, Sol-Belinda Garcia, 44, appeared in court Friday for her advice of rights hearing after she was arrested pursuant to a warrant signed on Aug. 29, 2018, and held on $50,000 bond.
Garcia was charged with possession of a dangerous weapon during the commission of a crime of violence and third-degree assault.
According to a probable cause fact sheet filed by police, Garcia and another woman attacked a third woman in the early morning of July 29, 2018.
The victim said one woman “had what appeared to be a razor blade between her fingers,” which she used to slash a five-inch cut into her neck, and Garcia grabbed her from behind and sliced her right cheek, according to the fact sheet. The victim’s wounds required stitches and she suffered other bruises and scrapes, police said.
Another witness corroborated that version of events and said she believed Garcia and the other woman had intended to kill the victim and they’re “known to carry razors in their hair,” according to the fact sheet.
Later that day, police said they located Garcia at William’s Delight and she had gauze on her face and neck. Garcia said she “was jumped and stabbed” and police did not arrest her at that time, according to the fact sheet.
V.I. Police issued a press release on Feb. 13 saying that Garcia was wanted for third-degree assault.
Garcia has spent time in prison and has several previous arrests, according to police and court records.
On Friday, Territorial Public Defender Leslie Davis asked Magistrate Judge Miguel Camacho to allow Garcia to post $1,000 cash, and sign an unsecured bond for the remaining $50,000 bond.
“I’m a little hesitant because Mrs. Garcia has quite a history,” Camacho said.
Davis assured him that Garcia would live with a third-party custodian and abide by the court’s pretrial orders, and V.I. Assistant Attorney General Vanessa Hewitt-Quinland had no objection.
“OK, I’ll allow those conditions,” Camacho said.