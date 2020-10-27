A woman accused of driving drunk when she caused a fatal head-on crash on St. Croix had previously been convicted of driving drunk, according to testimony.
Kaley Lund, 27, was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with involuntary manslaughter, vehicular homicide, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without a driver’s license in connection with the death of Marvin Barton, 25.
She was held in jail overnight on $25,000 bond and appeared in V.I. Superior Court on Monday, where Magistrate Judge Miguel Camacho said she’s facing a possible five-year prison sentence.
Public Defender Leslie Davis asked that Lund be allowed to post 10% of her current bond amount, but Assistant Attorney General Jasmine Griffin asked Camacho to double the bond to $50,000.
Griffin said Lund was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Colorado, and was found guilty of driving drunk in that earlier case. Lund does not have a driver’s license in any jurisdiction, has only been in the territory for about a year, and has few ties to the Virgin Islands, Griffin said.
“She should not, and must not continue to be allowed to drive here,” Griffin said.
Police responded just after 1 a.m. Sunday to the scene of the crash on Queen Mary Highway near Kmart in Frederiksted, according to the probable cause fact sheet filed by police. Officers said they found Barton dead behind the wheel of a silver 2020 Hyundai Elantra, and his passenger was injured and transported to Luis Hospital. The passenger told police in an interview that Barton was driving eastbound when she suddenly saw two lights “coming directly at them and the next thing she remembers was people telling her to hold on,” according to the fact sheet.
Police found gouge marks in the road and determined the crash occurred in Barton’s lane. Police said Lund failed three field sobriety tests at the scene, and refused to submit to a chemical test. Officers found a “partially-drunk Corona beer” in Lund’s Jeep, and “an empty Corona beer bottle on the passenger side floor” of the Elantra, according to the fact sheet.
Lund told police she dropped her boyfriend off at Luis Hospital and was headed home “and fell asleep.”
Camacho raised the bail to $50,000, but allowed her to post 10% of that, $5,000 cash. Lund’s fiancé may serve as her third-party custodian and she is prohibited from driving while the case is pending.